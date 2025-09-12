NATO Articles 4 and 5 explained after Russian drones shot down over Poland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday he had asked NATO to open consultations under Article 4.

It comes after Polish forces shot down 19 drones over its airspace, marking the first known instance of a Nato member firing shots in the ongoing conflict.

Donald Tusk confirmed the action on Wednesday, describing it as a "large-scale provocation" by Russia and stating he had asked Nato to open consultations under Article 4 of the alliance's treaty.

The drones were intercepted during a significant Russian air attack on Ukraine.

However, Russia’s RIA state news agency quoted a diplomat dismissing the accusations as "groundless", asserting that Poland had provided no evidence of the drones’ Russian origin. Conversely, several European officials characterised the incursion as intentional, viewing it as a clear sign of Russian escalation.

What is Article 4?

Article 4 states that members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will consult together whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territory, political independence or security of any of them is threatened.

Under Article 4, discussions at the North Atlantic Council - NATO’s principal political decision-making body - could potentially lead to some form of joint decision or action.

Since NATO’s creation in 1949, Article 4 has been invoked seven times, most recently in February 2022 when Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia sought consultations following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

NATO ambassadors in November 2022 held an emergency meeting after a missile strike killed two people in Poland and raised global alarm that the war could spill into neighboring countries.

What is Article 5?

If Russia were determined to have attacked the territory of a member state, the focus would then shift to Article 5, the cornerstone of the founding treaty of NATO.

The alliance was created in 1949 with the U.S. military as its powerful mainstay essentially to counter the Soviet Union and its eastern bloc satellites during the Cold War.

open image in gallery Defence Secretary John Healey met his counterparts from the E5 Group of nations, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and the UK, at Royal Artillery Barracks in Woolwich (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

The charter stipulates that "the Parties agree that an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against them all."

"They agree that, if such an armed attack occurs, each of them, in exercise of the right of individual or collective self-defense recognized by Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, will assist the Party or Parties so attacked by taking forthwith, individually and in concert with the other Parties, such action as it deems necessary, including the use of armed force, to restore and maintain the security of the North Atlantic area," it says.

How could the Ukraine war trigger Article 5?

Since Ukraine is not part of NATO, Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022 did not trigger Article 5, though the United States and other member states rushed to provide military and diplomatic assistance to Kyiv.

However, experts have long warned of the potential for a spillover to neighboring countries on NATO's eastern flank that could force the alliance to respond militarily.

open image in gallery A still image from a video shows damaged roof, after Russian drones violated Polish airspace during an attack on Ukraine and some were shot down by Poland, in Wyryki, Lublin Voivodeship, Poland, September 10, 2025 ( POLSAT NEWS via REUTERS )

Such action by Russia, either intentional or accidental, has raised the risk of widening the war by drawing other countries directly into the conflict.

Is invoking Article 5 Automatic?

No. Following an attack on a member state, the others come together to determine whether they agree to regard it as an Article 5 situation.

There is no time limit on how long such consultations could take, and experts say the language is flexible enough to allow each member to decide how far to go in responding to armed aggression against another.

Article 5 has been activated once before on behalf of the United States, in response to the September 11, 2001, hijacked-plane attacks on New York and Washington.