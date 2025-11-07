Fears Pokrovsk will fall ‘within weeks’ as Ukraine sends in its elite units

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The battle for Pokrovsk in Ukraine's Donetsk region has reached a pivotal stage, with Russian and Ukrainian forces locked in intense combat, even vying for control of individual residential buildings, according to soldiers and analysts.

This fierce fighting on the ground also underpins a crucial diplomatic struggle, as both Moscow and Kyiv seek to persuade U.S. President Donald Trump of their military advantage and the opposing side's weakness.

Russia asserts its forces have encircled Pokrovsk and successfully thwarted Ukrainian attempts to re-establish supply lines. However, Ukraine refutes claims of a blockade, stating that fighting continues and its forces are inflicting significant casualties on the Russians.

Experts suggest that Russian troops, having exploited gaps in Ukrainian defences to enter Pokrovsk last month, are now positioned to fully capture the city within weeks or months. Ukrainian commanders on the front lines concede a grim outlook for the city's future.

“As of now there are no clear lines of defense, none that can obstruct soldiers from coming into the city,” said Serhii Filimonov, a commander of Ukraine’s Wolves of Da Vinci battalion. In an interview last week, he estimated the Russians control more than 70% of Pokrovsk.

And Zelenskyy on Friday admitted Ukraine is in a difficult situation.

“The enemy began assault operations on the 5th (of November) and has continued conducting assaults ... They have lost equipment, but the enemy’s number-one goal is to occupy Pokrovsk as quickly as possible. That goal remains,” he told reporters in Kyiv.

open image in gallery This image made from video provided by Skala - 425th Separate Assault Regiment shows drone footage from Provost, Ukraine, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (Skala - 425th Separate Assault Regiment via AP)

Russia’s recent success in Pokrovsk is the result of more than a year of grinding battles in which its forces advanced 39 kilometers (24 miles), according to calculations by the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine disclose their casualty figures comprehensively, but analysts say that thousands of soldiers have been killed.

The operation progressed, meter by meter, until last month when Russian assault groups overcame worn-down Ukrainian defenses.

In response, Ukraine deployed its elite units, launching a special operation last week to counter potential advances. Commanders warn that the intense street-to-street fighting is reaching a critical point.

Pokrovsk sits along the eastern front line, part of what has been dubbed the “fortress belt” of Donetsk, a line of heavily fortified cities crucial to Ukraine’s defense of the region, including Kramatorsk, Sloviansk and Druzhkivka.

Pokrovsk, which had a prewar population of 60,000, once served as a crucial logistics hub for Ukrainian forces. However, Russia used its artillery to establish an advantage over key routes, denying Ukrainian forces the ability to move freely, conduct evacuations and ferry in supplies.

Map of Pokrovsk:

Pokrovsk is no longer just a battlefield for territory, but also a key setting intended to influence U.S. perceptions and sway the course of peace negotiations, analysts say.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claims his forces are on the cusp of winning. As a prerequisite for peace, he demands that Ukraine cede the Donbas, made up of Donetsk and neighboring Luhansk, one of his key war aims.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, faced with U.S. pressure at times to accept Putin’s terms, has sought to show Trump Russia is not winning. Armed with maps of the front line, Zelenskyy has softened Trump’s ever-shifting stances.

“Imagine how many Russian forces there are. But at the same time, they do not have the planned result. In my opinion, they do not have such a result that they can ‘sell’ to the Americans,” said Zelenskyy at a briefing with reporters last week, when around 200 Russian soldiers breached Pokrovsk’s defenses.

“We understand why they need Pokrovsk. They only need it to say – look, after all, the idea that Ukraine leaves the east and gives everything else that they want is the only possible one, otherwise they will supposedly capture more,” he said.

Despite Zelenskyy's bullish assessment, the loss of Pokrovsk would be very damaging for Ukraine, said Peter Dickinson, Ukraine editor at the Atlantic Council think tank in the U.S.

“Trump does not like losers … he likes to be with the winners ... This will be portrayed by the Russians as a major victory,” he said.

If Pokrovsk falls, it could pave the way for Russia to take the rest of the Donbas. But, those advances, like the battle for Pokrovsk, will take time and come at enormous cost in manpower and military equipment.

“What this means politically, of course: Russia will beat the drum that they’ve achieved a big victory … And they will say, look, we can take all of Donbas but in how long and at what cost? They will not say,” Orysia Lutsevych, head of the Ukraine Forum at the Chatham House think tank in London.

Dickinson said most of the logistics around Pokrovsk, such as roads and railways, have been destroyed, and the city is no longer as strategically valuable to the Ukrainians as it was.

“It’s primarily a propaganda victory, a symbolic victory, a sort of a psychological victory, perhaps, for the Russians. They need to be able to show that – Putin desperately needs to be able to show that they’re making progress,” he said.

open image in gallery A satellite image shows armored vehicles amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, November 3 ( via REUTERS )

Russian forces continue to advance from the north, west and east of Pokrovsk, according to experts, while Ukrainian forces maintain some pockets of control. Ukraine poured in more troops and its military intelligence directorate launched a counteroffensive operation earlier this month in an effort to hold the city for as long as possible.

“All units that can battle are here right now, infantry, special forces and everybody else,” said Vadym Krykun, the commander of the Lyubart brigade. “Everyone is doing their part.”

Hus, a Ukrainian drone operator in the 68th brigade, identified only with his call sign in line with military protocol, says Russia’s deployment of an elite drone unit has been especially devastating. “It’s become a duel of drone operators,” he said.

The next few weeks will likely unfold in the same way as most battles for territory in the region, experts said: Russia will pour troops into the parts of the city under its authority until Ukrainian forces are overwhelmed.

In the meantime, Ukrainian forces will fight to extract as many losses as possible until the need for withdrawal can no longer be avoided.