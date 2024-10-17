Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Two German pilots killed in WWII-era airplane crash in Finland

The crash happened minutes after take-off

Ap Correspondent
Thursday 17 October 2024 12:56
A World War II-era airplane is seen after crashing minutes after takeoff, near the Rayskala aviation airfield
A World War II-era airplane is seen after crashing minutes after takeoff, near the Rayskala aviation airfield (Lehtikuva)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.

The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.

Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.

Two German men died when their World War II-era airplane crashed and caught fire in southern Finland minutes after takeoff, police said Thursday.

The single-engine, two-seater T-6 Texan plane -- a popular American military trainer aircraft introduced in the 1930s and now used mainly in air shows -- crashed into a forest near the Rayskala aviation airfield on Wednesday, killing the “two experienced pilots,” police said.

“The small plane fell to the ground shortly after takeoff and caught fire,” police said in a statement. Finnish accident investigators said it was likely that the engine had failed.

Authorities said the German-owned aircraft was recently sold and was on a test flight before being transferred to Germany.

According to Finnish news agency STT, the plane was manufactured in 1942 and was the only one of its kind in Finland. The aircraft, a navy version of the T-6, had been brought to Finland in 2020 and was last inspected earlier this month, according to Finnish media.

Rayskala, around 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Helsinki, is the largest sports aviation center in the Nordic region, according to its website.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in