Cave explorer trapped after being hit by fallen rocks 130 feet underground

Rescuers in Italy are working to free a cave explorer injured by falling rocks in the Piedmont region

Via AP news wire
Monday 21 July 2025 05:36 EDT
This photo, provided on Monday, July 21, 2025, by the Italian National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps, shows rescue operations outside the cave where a 62-year-old speleologist became trapped on Sunday. (National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps via AP)
This photo, provided on Monday, July 21, 2025, by the Italian National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps, shows rescue operations outside the cave where a 62-year-old speleologist became trapped on Sunday. (National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps via AP)

An urgent rescue operation is underway in Italy's Piedmont region to free a cave explorer who suffered a head injury after being hit by falling rocks some 40 metres (more than 130 feet) below ground.

The incident occurred on Sunday while the explorer was on an outing with friends.

Medical teams have reached the injured individual and are providing treatment inside a heated tent. The severity of his head injury means he is unable to exit the cave unassisted, the country's mountain rescue corps confirmed.

This photo, provided on Monday, July 21, 2025, by the Italian National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps, shows rescue operations outside the cave where a 62-year-old speleologist became trapped on Sunday. (National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps via AP)
This photo, provided on Monday, July 21, 2025, by the Italian National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps, shows rescue operations outside the cave where a 62-year-old speleologist became trapped on Sunday. (National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps via AP) (National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps)

Rescuers used explosive charges to widen the cave at three key junctures so the injured man could be carried to the surface. He remained in good condition.

The Abisso Paperino:

The Abisso Paperino extends 170 meters (about 557 feet) underground, including a fossil gallery, near the town of Ormea in Cuneo province.

