Pavarotti’s widow furious after Italian town builds ice rink around statue of opera legend
The mayor of Pesaro has apologised after complaints that the placement of the ice rink ‘ridicules’ the late singer
The mayor of an Italian town has apologised to the family of the late opera singer Luciano Pavarotti after an ice rink was built around a statue of the celebrated tenor, sparking fury from his widow and locals.
The life-size bronze statue of Pavarotti with his arms outstretched and wearing his traditional tailcoat was unveiled last year in the town square of Pesaro, where he had lived.
However, local authorities decided to build a winter ice rink around the statue, effectively locking Pavarotti knee-deep in the ice at the corner of the rink. Ice-skaters were encouraged to “high-five” the statue as they went past.
Pavarotti’s widow, Nicoletta Mantovani, has expressed dismay at the situation, which she said was “ridiculing” his memory, and that it was altogether a “terrible thing”, local paper il Resto del Carlino reported.
“I’ve seen the images, and it seems like a poorly executed, absurd decision on the part of the administration,” she said. “On the one hand, they want to pay homage to him, on the other, they’re ridiculing him. It’s not right.”
She added: “It’s also dangerous. If they really wanted to build the [ice rink] there, they could have moved the statue or put it somewhere else.”
The report added that the statue was inaugurated in April 2024 in the presence of Ms Mantovani herself, amid applause “and a sincere sense of homage”.
Locals have described the tenor and his outstretched arms as looking “like a stage character who fell into the wrong place and now finds himself directing the traffic of skaters”.
Daniele Russo, who lives in Pesaro, told The Independent: “There are many conflicting opinions here in Pesaro. Many residents are outraged by this, while others, supporters of the mayor, think it’s not a serious matter, arguing that there are bigger problems in life.”
Andrea Biancini, the mayor of Pesaro, threw petrol on the fire after sharing a photograph of the statue encased in the ice and inviting skaters to “give Pavarotti a high-five”.
He later apologised, admitting “we made a mistake”.
“I'm disappointed, angry, and sorry. I’m sorry the city council allowed something like this, because it affects Luciano’s image and the respect he deserves,” he said.
Despite the apology, it appears the statue is still in the ice rink.
Ms Mantovani said she will ask the city council for an explanation. “We started with a tribute and ended up ridiculing Luciano. It’s not right. It’s just not right.”
