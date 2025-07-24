Airline denies claims passengers were kicked off a plane because they are Jewish
Some passengers were removed from a flight heading for Paris for what Spanish police described as unruly behaviour
An airline who kicked off a number of passengers from a flight has denied doing to because they were Jewish.
Several dozen passengers were removed from a flight leaving Valencia for Paris for what Spanish police and the airline described as unruly behaviour.
Some Israeli news outlets reported that the students are Jewish and that their removal was religiously motivated.
The claim that was repeated by an Israeli minister online.
Vueling, the carrier, denied reports that Wednesday’s incident, which involved the removal of 44 minors and eight adults from flight V8166, was related to the passengers’ religion.
Spain’s Civil Guard said the minors and adults are French nationals.
A Civil Guard spokesperson said the agents involved were not aware of the group’s religious affiliation.
A Vueling spokesperson said the passengers were removed after the minors repeatedly tampered with the plane’s emergency equipment and interrupted the crew’s safety demonstration.
“A group of passengers engaged in highly disruptive behaviour and adopted a very confrontational attitude, putting at risk the safe conduct of the flight,” Vueling said in a statement.
“We categorically deny any suggestion that our crew’s behaviour related to the religion of the passengers involved.”
A Civil Guard spokesperson said the captain of the plane ordered the removal of the minors from the plane at Valencia’s Manises Airport after they repeatedly ignored the crew’s instructions.
On Thursday, the Federation for Jewish Communities of Spain expressed concern about the incident.
The group said that Vueling needed to provide documentary evidence of what happened on the plane.
“The various accounts circulating on social media and in the media to which we have had access do not clarify the cause of the incident,” the organization said.
“We are particularly interested in clarifying whether there were any possible religiously discriminatory motives toward the minors,” the group said.
The Civil Guard said 23 minors and two adults from the group boarded a flight belonging to another airline, while the rest spent Wednesday night at a hotel.
The spokesperson said arrangements were being made for them to leave Valencia later on Thursday.
