Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Warning after killer whales seen ‘ramming’ boats in two attacks off coast of Spain

Rescuers were alerted to the attacks in the waters of Galicia

Harriette Boucher
Monday 01 September 2025 07:04 EDT
Comments
Spanish Maritime Rescue had to tow two boats back to shore after they were both attacked by a pair of orcas (File picture)
Spanish Maritime Rescue had to tow two boats back to shore after they were both attacked by a pair of orcas (File picture) (AP)

A new warning has been issued after two boats were attacked by a pair of killer whales off the coast of Spain.

A Spanish Maritime Rescue ship was called after the boats were rammed by orcas just minutes apart in the waters of Galicia.

Rescuers towed an orca-damaged ship back into the harbour before they were alerted to another attack.

The first attack occurred off the coast at O Grove, in which a pair of orcas, one estimated to be around seven metres long, rammed into the boat and destroyed its rudder.

The skipper of the ‘San Pedro’ boat told Spanish newspaper Faro de Viga: "It was a quarter past six in the evening when we felt two knocks, and when we looked, we saw that there were two orcas and that the rudder was destroyed.”

The boat had to be towed back into the dock by Maritime Rescue.

Scientists have observed a large increase in the number of boats being rammed by orcas, deemed by some experts to be a ‘cultural fad’
Scientists have observed a large increase in the number of boats being rammed by orcas, deemed by some experts to be a ‘cultural fad’ (Luis Aguilar, CETALAB)

The rescue ship then had to go back out to sea to save another boat, which was thought to have been attacked by the same pod of orcas and had suffered a leak.

A crew member said: "The truth is that we were very scared; we were actually really 'scared' when we realised that the killer whales were hitting the boat.”

In July, British sailors were also warned of the same behaviour after their boat was rammed by a pod of orcas off the coast of Spain.

Experts have advised sailors to beware of killer whales and familiarise themselves with what to do if they encounter them.

Since May 2020, researchers have documented hundreds of incidents of orcas ramming into boats near the Iberian Peninsula, sparking several theories and research into the rise in the behavioural trend.

Leading marine biologist Alex Zerbini, chair of the scientific committee at the International Whaling Commission (IWC) said the killer whale behaviour was most likely to be a new “cultural tradition”, or a “fad” without an obvious purpose.

His report said: “Some populations may also develop unusual and temporary behavioural ‘fads’ and other idiosyncrasies that do not appear to serve any obvious adaptive purpose.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in