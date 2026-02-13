Turkey detains 16 people in OnlyFans probe as authorities seize $6.9million
OnlyFans has been blocked in Turkey since June 7, 2023
Turkish authorities have launched a significant crackdown on alleged money laundering linked to content on the OnlyFans platform, detaining 16 individuals and seizing assets valued at approximately 300 million lira (£6.9 million).
The wide-ranging investigation, which unfolded on Friday, is being led by a specialised department focusing on terrorism financing and money laundering crimes. According to the Istanbul chief public prosecutor’s office, the probe targeted a total of 25 suspects and two companies. Operations were conducted across eight provinces throughout the country, including major urban centres such as Istanbul, Ankara, and Antalya.
Prosecutors said suspects generated income by sharing explicit content on social media and directing users to paid platforms, including OnlyFans and private messaging channels such as Telegram.
OnlyFans has been blocked in Turkey since June 7, 2023, by a ruling of an Istanbul court on the grounds that it hosted content deemed contrary to public morality and family values.
Despite the ban, suspects were found to have accessed the platform via virtual private networks (VPNs), prosecutors said.
According to the statement, the suspects laundered proceeds through the purchase of assets, as well as investments in bitcoin and gold.
Authorities identified 10 properties, 14 vehicles and two companies linked to the suspects. The total value of the assets was estimated at around 300 million lira.
The prosecutor's office said the investigation was ongoing.
