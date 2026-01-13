Oil tanker with Venezuelan ties seized by US spotted in Scotland’s Moray Firth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Venezuelan-linked oil tanker, seized by U.S. forces in the North Atlantic last week, has arrived in Scotland’s Moray Firth for replenishment. The Marinera, a Russian-flagged vessel previously known as Bella-1, was observed in waters off the north of Scotland on Tuesday, accompanied by a US Coast Guard vessel.

The tanker was captured by U.S. forces last Wednesday as it travelled through the waters between Iceland and Scotland. It had reportedly been pursued across the Atlantic after allegedly approaching the naval blockade around Venezuela.

UK armed forces assisted in the operation but did not board the vessel, which had initially been falsely flying the flag of Guyana before switching to a Russian flag.

The Bella-1 entered UK waters at the request of the US Coast Guard to be replenished with essential supplies, including food and water for its crew, before continuing its onward journey.

The UK is understood to have no direct role in the replenishment operation itself.

A spokeswoman for the Department for Transport stated: "Deterring, disrupting and degrading the Russian shadow fleet is a priority for this government. Alongside our allies, we are stepping up our response to shadow vessels – and we will continue to do so."

The government also affirmed its commitment to work with allies to "disrupt and deter shadow fleet vessels and their harmful maritime activity."

Defence Secretary John Healey has publicly justified the action to seize the tanker.

He remarked, "This ship, with a nefarious history, is part of a Russian-Iranian axis of sanctions evasion which is fuelling terrorism, conflict and misery from the Middle East to Ukraine."