Inside rebuilt Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris as Macron praises ‘project of the century’
Five and a half years after a devastating fire, the Gothic masterpiece reopens its doors next week
The French president Emmanuel Macron has praised the more than 1,000 craftspeople who helped with “the project of the century”: rebuilding Paris’s Notre-Dame Cathedral after it was gutted by a devastating fire.
Five and a half years after the blaze, the Gothic masterpiece, one of the French capital’s most beloved and visited monuments, will reopen its doors to tourists and the Catholic faithful next week.
“Never before have we seen such a construction site. You all had your share in the project of the century,” Mr Macron told a gathering on Friday, which included carpenters, stonemasons, art restorers, firefighters and donors. “The burning of Notre-Dame was a national wound and you were its remedy, [restoring it] through determination, hard work and commitment.”
The workers, who included members of the elite Compagnons du Devoir, a centuries-old guild of artisans considered to be France’s finest, burst into joyful applause when Mr Macron concluded his address with a final “Thank you.”
The reconstruction work restored the 12th-century cathedral’s spire, its rib vaulting, flying buttresses, stained-glass windows and carved stone gargoyles to their past glory, with the white stone and gold decorations shining brighter than ever.
It is a far cry from the evening of 15 April 2019, when TV viewers in France and worldwide watched with horror as the cathedral’s roof and spire burst into flames and collapsed in a raging fire that also threatened the main bell towers, which only narrowly avoided destruction.
On his visit to the site, Mr Macron seemed deeply impressed as light poured into the nave through the renewed windows.
“This is overwhelming,” he said as he toured the cathedral with his wife Brigitte, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, and other senior officials.
Relieved at having finished on schedule, stone-carver Samir Abbas, 38, said: “It was an exceptional renovation project.”
An opening ceremony – to which celebrities and heads of state have been invited – is planned for the evening of 7 December, followed by days of special masses to celebrate the reopening and to thank those who helped save and rebuild the cathedral.
So much money poured in for the renovation from all over the world – more than €840m (£698m), according to the president’s office – that there are still funds left over for further investment in the building.
The Catholic Church now expects the cathedral to welcome some 15 million visitors annually.
“We are very eager to welcome the whole world under the roof of our cathedral,” Paris’s Archbishop Laurent Ulrich said in a message on the cathedral’s website, expressing the Church’s gratitude to all those who helped to save it.
“On the night of 15 April, hundreds of thousands of people committed themselves to what then seemed an impossible bet: to restore the cathedral and give it back its splendour within the unprecedented deadline of five years.”
The guest list for the reopening ceremony has not yet been published, but one source familiar with the planning said US president Joe Biden’s wife Jill would come, while president-elect Donald Trump had not yet confirmed his attendance.
Parisians expressed excitement and relief at the prospect of the cathedral reopening.
“I’m so happy,” said 50-year-old architect Sebastien Truchot, who lives nearby. “Whether you believe in God or not, Notre-Dame is a universal symbol, and it’s amazing to have it back and to rediscover it.”
Albert Abid, a bookseller whose stall stands on the quay, was shocked to see it burn five years ago. He said: “It’s a relief. Finally, Notre-Dame is restored.”
