The extraordinary lengths North Korean soldiers will go to avoid capture in Ukraine

The North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Vladimir Putin’s military have shown ferocious commitment, brutality – and a determination to kill themselves rather than face capture, The Independent has been told.

A Ukrainian military source with direct knowledge of these troops has disclosed in brutal detail the extraordinary lengths to which they will go to prevent being caught.

Since news of their presence in Russia emerged in October, just two North Korean soldiers have been captured alive amid varying claims from Ukraine of heavy losses among their ranks.

One of those was so determined not to be held as a prisoner of war that he tried to bite his own wrists after being wounded in the Kursk region, according to the senior military source in Sumy, northern Ukraine, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The other man, the source alleged, had charged into a concrete telegraph pole when he saw he was in danger of being captured.

“He didn’t realise, at first, that Ukrainian soldiers were closing in on him. When he realised that he was being captured by Ukrainians, he rushed at a concrete pillar [telegraph pole] and hit his head against that pillar with all his strength in the hope of killing himself.”

open image in gallery Two North Korean soldiers detained by Ukrainian authorities at an undisclosed location in Ukraine, following their capture by the Ukrainian army ( AFP/Getty )

Named as Lee Jong Nam, a 25-year-old sergeant from Pyongyang, he was originally said to have been wounded in the jaw during fighting. He told his interrogators he was in a rifle reconnaissance platoon. He also said, multiple sources have confirmed, that he was one of a very small number of survivors of an attack launched on 8 January.

He allegedly said that all of the officers in his company were killed and he was the only survivor of a 20-strong platoon. The other North Korean was placed in Ukrainian custody, where he started to self-harm, the source said.

“When this guy was transported to Kyiv and someone from the special forces searched him, they found a small blade sewn into his pants. He was hoping to cut himself as soon as he was left alone,” he added.

“We have seen video from our own drones of these North Korean soldiers killing themselves rather than face being captured. They do it by using one of their own grenades or shooting themselves mostly. We don’t know why they do it but we’ve never taken a [North] Korean alive who hasn’t tried to kill himself.”

These claims are from a trusted, independent source in the Ukrainian military who plays no part in Ukrainian propaganda efforts, and The Independent’s interview was not part of a pre-arranged media visit.

open image in gallery Ukrainian soldiers have been stunned by the North Korean troops’ ferocity ( Office of the President of Ukraine )

The number of North Koreans who have died varies according to who is providing the briefing. Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky puts the number as high as 3,000. Western officials claim around 1,000 North Koreans have been killed.

Casualty numbers are spurious at best and form part of an attempt to shape the narrative of war by belligerents, and their allies. Painting the North Koreans as fanatical in their conduct could form part of an attempt to taint them as “unthinking” or “brainwashed”.

What is in little doubt is the ruthless skill with which they operate. Ukrainian soldiers have been stunned by the ferocity of the fighting unleashed by North Korea’s troops, the source said.

“They’re the best soldiers the Russians have sent against us. They are well-motivated, well-trained and brutal,” he said, adding that they are being used as shock troops to break through defensive lines in the Ukrainian-occupied part of Kursk, a Russian province.

The military source said the Ukrainians believed North Korea sent about 3,000 special forces and that the rest were regular soldiers. All are well-trained.

However, they lack experience in the field and their tactics are often poor – they are easily attacked when advancing on Ukrainian defences across open ground and they lose large numbers of troops in their operations.

In Ukraine, soldiers are paid bonuses for capturing men and equipment, and other successes.

open image in gallery Since news of their presence in Russia emerged in October, just two North Korean soldiers have been captured alive ( Telegram: Volodymyr Zelensky )

But the North Koreans, they have been surprised to find, apparently get no extra money for the risks they take, telling interrogators: “We don’t get any extra payments, we didn’t want it; if we are successful here we will go back to North Korea as heroes.”

There are seven Russian soldiers embedded in every North Korean company (about 120 men), who, the source said, give instructions to their allies.

The North Korean assaults involve between 600 and 700 troops at a time, with very few Russian troops among them.

“This is a mega, mega lot of troops to send on one attack,” the source said.

Echoing President Zelensky’s claim of heavy casualties, the source also said there was evidence that the North Koreans had been pulled back from the front lines – at least for now. But he also admitted that the cost of the Kursk operation to Ukrainian troops had also been very heavy.

The Ukraine catch-up Key points from The Indepdnent’s live blog as of 9am GMT on 25/01/2015 Russia claims to have downed 121 Ukrainian drones targeting 13 regions, including Moscow.

Ukraine states its drones struck oil facilities in Ryazan and a microelectronics plant in Bryansk, both allegedly supporting the Russian military.

Moscow’s mayor confirmed drone interceptions around the capital, but no damage or casualties were reported.

South Korea suspects North Korea is preparing to send more troops to Russia, despite previous losses.

Ukraine’s military confirmed their drones hit oil and industrial sites in Russia’s Ryazan and Bryansk.

Follow the latest updates.

With Russian troops reinforced and bolstered by North Korea’s forces, they are now estimated by Ukraine to number about 60,000 in the Kursk area.

There is deep concern that Russia may be massing troops to launch an invasion into Ukraine from close to Kursk in an effort to extend the front lines and eventually even threaten the capital, Kyiv. Reports have emerged of more North Korean troops being sent to Russia.

open image in gallery Reports have emerged of more North Korean troops being sent to Russia. Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un together in Pyongyang ( Sputnik )

Lately, there has appeared to be a drop in the scale and ferocity of attacks coming from the Russian side. The number of armoured vehicles being used by Russia has fallen dramatically, as well as the levels of shelling.

These developments may be a sign that attempts to dislodge Ukraine from Kursk have been blunted – or evidence of the Russians and North Koreans regrouping for another ferocious offensive.

