Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 27-Aug. 2:

July 27: Actor John Pleshette (“Knots Landing”) is 83. Actor-director Betty Thomas (“Hill Street Blues”) is 78. Singer Maureen McGovern is 76. Actor Roxanne Hart (“The Good Girl,” ″Chicago Hope”) is 71. Guitarist Duncan Cameron (Sawyer Brown) is 69. Comedian Carol Leifer is 69. Comedian Bill Engvall is 68. Jazz singer Karrin Allyson is 63. Country singer Stacy Dean Campbell is 58. Singer Juliana Hatfield is 58. Actor Julian McMahon (“Fantastic Four” films, TV’s “Profiler”) is 57. Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones”) is 55. Comedian Maya Rudolph is 53. Drummer Abe Cunningham of Deftones is 52. Singer Pete Yorn is 51. Actor Seamus Dever (“Castle”) is 49. Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers (“The Tudors”) is 48. Comedian Heidi Gardner (“Saturday Night Live”) is 42. Actor Taylor Schilling (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 41. Singer Cheyenne Kimball of Gloriana is 35. Actor Alyvia Alyn Lind (“Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors”) is 18.

July 28: Cartoonist Jim Davis (“Garfield”) is 80. Actor Linda Kelsey (“Lou Grant”) is 79. Singer Jonathan Edwards is 79. Actor Sally Struthers is 78. Drummer Simon Kirke of Bad Company is 76. Guitarist Steve Morse of Deep Purple is 71. CBS News anchor Scott Pelley is 68. Bassist Marc Perlman of The Jayhawks is 64. Actor Michael Hayden (“Murder One”) is 62. Actor Lori Loughlin (“90210,” ″Full House”) is 61. Jazz trombonist Delfeayo Marsalis is 60. Actor Elizabeth Berkley (“Showgirls,” ″Saved by the Bell”) is 53. Singer Afroman is 51. Drummer Todd Anderson of Heartland is 50. Singer Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach is 49. Actor John David Washington (“BlacKkKlansman”) is 41. Actor Jon Michael Hill (“Elementary”) is 40. Actor Dustin Milligan (“90210”) is 40. Rapper Soulja Boy is 35.

July 29: Actor Robert Fuller (“Laramie,” ″Emergency!”) is 92. Actor Roz Kelly (“Happy Days”) is 83. Keyboardist Neal Doughty of REO Speedwagon is 79. Actor Mike Starr (“Ed,” ″Goodfellas”) is 75. Documentary maker Ken Burns is 72. TV personality Tim Gunn (“Project Runway”) is 72. Singer-bassist Geddy Lee of Rush is 72. Singer Patti Scialfa of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band is 72. Actor Alexandra Paul (“Baywatch”) is 62. Actor Dean Haglund (“The X Files”) is 60. Country singer Martina McBride is 59. Drummer Chris Gorman of Belly is 58. Actor Tim Omundson (“Psych”) is 56. Actor Ato Essandoh (film’s “Django Unchained,” TV’s “Elementary”) is 53. Actor Wil Wheaton (“Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Stand By Me”) is 53. Actor Stephen Dorff is 52. Singer Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men is 52. Country singer James Otto is 52. Actor Josh Radnor (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 51. Musician Danger Mouse is 48. Actor Rachel Miner (“Supernatural”) is 45. Actor Allison Mack (“Smallville”) is 43. Actor Kaitlyn Black (“Hart of Dixie”) is 42. Actor Cait Fairbanks (“The Young and the Restless”) is 32.

July 30: Blues guitarist Buddy Guy is 89. Singer Paul Anka is 84. Actor William Atherton (“Die Hard” films”) is 78. Actor-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger is 78. Actor Jean Reno (“The Da Vinci Code,” ″Godzilla”) is 77. Actor Ken Olin is 71. Actor Delta Burke is 69. Actor Richard Burgi (“Desperate Housewives”) is 67. Singer-songwriter Kate Bush is 67. Country singer Neal McCoy is 67. Director Richard Linklater (“Boyhood,” “Dazed and Confused”) is 65. Actor Laurence Fishburne is 64. Actor Lisa Kudrow (“Friends”) is 62. Guitarist Dwayne O’Brien of Little Texas is 62. Actor Vivica A. Fox is 61. Actor Terry Crews (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” ″Everybody Hates Chris”) is 57. Actor Simon Baker (“The Mentalist”) is 56. Director Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer,” “Memento”) is 55. Actor Tom Green is 54. Drummer Brad Hargreaves of Third Eye Blind is 54. Actor Christine Taylor (“Dodgeball,” “The Brady Bunch Movie”) is 54. Comedian Dean Edwards (“Saturday Night Live”) is 52. Actor Hilary Swank is 51. Actor Jaime Pressly (“Mom,” “My Name Is Earl”) is 48. Singer-guitarist Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers is 45. Actor April Bowlby (“Drop Dead Diva,” ″Two and a Half Men”) is 45. Actor Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale") is 43. Actor Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley,” ″Freaks and Geeks”) is 43. Actor Gina Rodriguez (“Jane the Virgin”) is 41. Actor Joey King (TV’s “Fargo,” “The Kissing Booth” films) is 26.

July 31: Jazz guitarist Kenny Burrell is 94. Actor Susan Flannery (“Bold and the Beautiful”) is 86. Actor France Nuyen (“South Pacific,” “The Joy Luck Club”) is 86. Singer Lobo is 82. Actor Geraldine Chaplin is 81. Singer Gary Lewis of Gary Lewis and the Playboys is 80. Actor Lane Davies (“Lois and Clark”) is 75. Actor Barry Van Dyke (“Murder 101,” “Diagnosis Murder”) is 74. Actor Alan Autry (“In the Heat of the Night,” “Grace Under Fire”) is 73. Jazz pianist-actor Michael Wolff (“The Naked Brothers Band’) is 73. Actor James Read (TV’s “Charmed,” film’s “Legally Blonde”) is 72. Actor Michael Biehn (“The Terminator,” ″Aliens”) is 69. Singer-guitarist Daniel Ash (Love and Rockets, Bauhaus) is 68. Actor Dirk Blocker (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 68. Drummer Bill Berry (R.E.M.) is 67. Actor Wesley Snipes is 63. Country singer Chad Brock is 62. Musician Fatboy Slim is 62. Guitarist Jim Corr of The Corrs is 61. “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling is 60. Actor Dean Cain (“Lois and Clark”) is 59. Actor Jim True-Frost (“American Odyssey,” ″The Wire”) is 59. Actor Loren Dean (“Billy Bathgate,” “Space Cowboys”) is 56. Actor Eve Best (“Nurse Jackie”) is 54. Actor Annie Parisse (“How To Lose a Guy In 10 Days”) is 50. Actor Robert Telfer (“Saved By the Bell”) is 48. Country singer Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band is 47. Actor B.J. Novak (“The Office”) is 46. Rapper Lil Uzi Vert is 31. Actor Rico Rodriguez (“Modern Family”) is 27.

Aug. 1: Singer Ramblin’ Jack Elliott is 94. Blues musician Robert Cray is 72. Singer Michael Penn is 67. Singer Joe Elliott of Def Leppard is 66. Rapper Chuck D of Public Enemy is 65. Guitarist Suzi Gardner of L7 is 65. Singer Adam Duritz of Counting Crows is 61. Director Sam Mendes (“Skyfall,” “American Beauty”) is 60. Country singer George Ducas is 59. Actor Jennifer Gareis (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 55. Actor Tempestt Bledsoe (“The Cosby Show”) is 52. Actor Jason Momoa (“Aquaman,” “Game of Thrones”) is 46. Singer Ashley Parker Angel (O-Town) is 44. Actor Taylor Fry (“Kirk,” ″Get a Life”) is 44. Actor Elijah Kelley (2007′s “Hairspray”) is 39. Actor James Francis Kelly (“Rocky Balboa”) is 36.

Aug. 2: Singer Kathy Lennon of The Lennon Sisters is 82. Actor Joanna Cassidy is 80. Actor Kathryn Harrold is 75. Actor Butch Patrick (“The Munsters”) is 72. Music producer and Garbage drummer Butch Vig is 70. Actor Victoria Jackson (“Saturday Night Live”) is 66. Actor Apollonia is 66. Actor Cynthia Stevenson (“Men In Trees,” ″Hope and Gloria”) is 63. Actor Mary-Louise Parker is 61. Director-actor Kevin Smith (“Clerks,” ″Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back”) is 55. Actor Sam Worthington (“Avatar”) is 49. Actor Edward Furlong is 48. “Today” meteorologist Dylan Dreyer is 44. Actor Marci Miller (“Days of Our Lives”) is 40. Singer Charli XCX is 33. Actor Hallie Eisenberg is 33.