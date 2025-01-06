Watch live as former French president Nicolas Sarkozy goes on trial over alleged €50 million Gaddafi pact
Watch live as former French president Nicolas Sarkozy goes on trial on Monday (6 January) after his 2007 presidential campaign was allegedly financed by late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.
The 69-year-old is charged with passive corruption, illegal campaign financing, concealment of embezzlement of public funds and criminal association.
The former president, who served between 2007 and 2012, could face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty, but has denied any wrongdoing.
Known as the “Libyan case”, the trial involves 11 other defendants including three former ministers. Ziad Takieddine, a French-Lebanese businessman accused of working as an intermediary, has fled to Lebanon and is not expected to appear in court.
