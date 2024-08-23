Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Former Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw and his 81-year-old mother were drugged and then robbed in their holiday villa on Ibiza earlier this month. The Celebrity Gogglebox star had rented a luxury villa on the party island to celebrate his 40th birthday with his family and fiance.

It is believed the raids carried out by a gang who have previously attacked on the island by pumping sedative gas into properties before breaking in wearing hazmat suits.

It is not believed the criminals attacked the TV personality personally but rather targeted the villa, as it is renowned for being used by wealthy visitors.

Grimshaw with fiance Mesh Henry, who was reportedly also on the Ibiza holiday ( PA )

A source said: “There have been a spate of attacks in luxury villas across Ibiza this summer. Sadly Nick’s villa was on the target list, simply due to it being known for being used by high net worth clients.

“The gang would have had no idea who he was. Sadly it’s a case of the wrong place at the wrong time but it’s scary to say the least.

“Nick was obviously upset but thought it best to keep things off social media. At the end of the day it was meant to be a private low-key break with his family.”

It is believed neither he or his family were physically hurt in the attack and that he is now back home in London.

The DJ had rented a luxury villa on the island to celebrate his 40th birthday with his family ( PA )

Nick was pictured in Ibiza last week with his niece Liv, who appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside him, and his fiance Mesh Henry eating ice cream.

He rose to fame in 2012 when he began hosting the Radio 1 breakfast show, replacing radio veteran Chris Moyles. He also served as a judge on the X factor for one season in 2015.

In 2021, he quit BBC Radio 1 after 14 years and his usual slot on the station was replaced by a new show fronted by Vick Hope and Jordan North.

Other celebrities have claimed to have been victims of robberies aided by aesthetic gas in the past. Former Top Gear host Richard Hammond and his wife Mindy said they had been gassed as they slept in their St Tropez villa in 2018.