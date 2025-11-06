Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Mystery in France as homeowner finds staggering gold fortune while digging in garden

Five bars and many coins were found in plastic bags

Charlie Devereux
Thursday 06 November 2025 12:28 EST
The man is entitled to keep the treasure
The man is entitled to keep the treasure

A French homeowner has unearthed a staggering €700,000 ($800,000) fortune in gold bars and coins while excavating for a new swimming pool in his garden, local officials have confirmed.

The unnamed individual stumbled upon the valuable hoard at his property in Neuville-sur-Saone, a town near Lyon, back in May. He promptly reported the discovery to the Regional Directorate of Cultural Affairs.

Authorities have since ruled that the man is entitled to keep the treasure, after determining it held no archaeological significance, a spokesperson for the Neuville-sur-Saone local authority said.

Neuville-sur-Saone mapped:

There were no clues on how it got there and the previous owner of the land had died, the spokesperson added.

The five bars and many coins were found in plastic bags, regional newspaper Le Progres reported.

