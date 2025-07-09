Police raid office of French far-right party in fraud probe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have raided the headquarters of the French far-right party National Rally, seizing documents and accounting records, the party's leader says.

The raid is part of an inquiry into campaign finances.

Prosecutors are investigating claims of illegal financing of Marine Le Pen's 2022 presidential bid, as well as European Parliament and French parliamentary campaigns.

Police seized "all files relating to the party's recent regional, presidential, legislative, and European campaigns – in other words, all of its electoral activity", Jordan Bardella, who took over the presidency of the party in 2022, said.

In a message on X, Mr Bardella slammed the raid.

"This spectacular and unprecedented operation is clearly part of a new harassment operation. It is a serious attack on pluralism and democratic change," he said.

open image in gallery Members of the press gather at the National Rally headquarters as French police raid the building ( AP )

Associated Press journalists saw police activity outside the party's headquarters in Paris.

The raid came after Ms Le Pen, the party's former leader and runner-up to incumbent President Emmanuel Macron in 2022, was convicted of embezzlement in April.

She and 24 other party officials were accused of having used money intended for European Union parliamentary aides to instead pay staff who worked for the party between 2004 and 2016, violating the 27-nation bloc's regulations.

But Wednesday's raid stems from a different, more recent case.

open image in gallery Marine Le Pen, left, and Jordan Bardella ( AP )

The Paris prosecutor's office said in a statement that searches were carried out at the National Rally's headquarters, at the headquarters of unidentified companies and at the homes of people leading those companies.

The searches were prompted by a judicial inquiry opened a year ago into a raft of allegations, including fraud, money laundering and forgery, the prosecutor's office said.

The inquiry aims to determine whether Le Pen's 2022 presidential campaign, and the party's campaigns for European Parliament in 2024 and French parliamentary elections in 2022 were financed by "illegal loans from individuals for the benefit of the party or National Rally candidates", the statement said.

The inquiry is also investigating allegations that the National Rally overbilled for services or billed for fictitious services in order to artificially augment the amount of state aid provided to the party for its electoral campaigns.

The prosecutor's office says no one has been charged in the case.