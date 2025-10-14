The old tradition enjoying a comeback thanks to veganism

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wolfgang Bivour, a celebrated German fungi connoisseur, emptied a basket of freshly collected mushrooms onto a forest floor near Potsdam.

Among the brown-capped porcini, bay boletes, slimy purple brittlegills, and honey-coloured armillaria lay the lethal green death caps.

He described the diverse species to 20 attentive listeners, including students and families, highlighting a growing national trend.

Across Germany, the traditional art of mushroom hunting is enjoying a revival.

This resurgence is fuelled by coronavirus pandemic restrictions, which pushed people from cramped apartments into forests, the growing popularity of the vegan lifestyle, and an increasing interest in medicinal fungi.

While rural communities have long foraged, urban populations are now also discovering its appeal.

The practice was once a necessity for many Germans in the challenging post-World War II years, as they scoured forests for sustenance. However, with the 1950s economic boom, the tradition largely faded from popular consciousness.

In recent years, images of mushrooms have gone viral on social media, transforming what was once considered an uncool hobby into a chic lifestyle pastime.

Guided tours on mushroom hunting are hugely popular

open image in gallery Across Germany, the traditional forest art of mushroom hunting is enjoying a revival, fed by the coronavirus pandemic restrictions ( Associated Press/Ebrahim Noroozi )

Bivour, a 75-year-old retired meteorologist, said the tour he led on a recent, drizzly autumn day wasn't “primarily about filling your basket — although it’s always nice to find something for the dinner table.”

Instead, he said, it was “about teaching people about the importance of mushrooms in the ecosystem and, of course, about biodiversity.”

Bivour is sometimes sought out by hospitals when they have cases of suspected mushroom poisonings.

He has also been giving mushroom tours in the Potsdam region southwest of Berlin for more than five decades.

When the members of his group showed him mushrooms, he identified them with their German and sometimes their Latin names.

He spoke about their healing powers or toxicity, gave suggestions on how to prepare some of them, offered historical anecdotes. He invited them to smell and taste the ones that were not poisonous.

Karin Flegel, the managing director of Urania, a Potsdam institution that organises Bivour's tours, said his classes are filling up instantly.

“We’ve noticed a huge increase in interest in mushrooms,” she said.

Bivour said he, too, had noticed the surge of interest in his longtime hobby. He began sharing his best finds on Instagram and Facebook, has written books on the subject, and even hosts a popular podcast, the Pilz-Podcast, using the German word Pilz for mushroom.

Fears of poisonous mushrooms

open image in gallery Many people are embracing their new passion with caution, afraid of accidentally picking and eating poisonous mushrooms. ( Associated Press/Ebrahim Noroozi )

Many people are embracing their new passion with caution, afraid of accidentally picking and eating poisonous mushrooms.

While the poisonous red-capped, white-dotted fly agaric can be easily identified, the very toxic green death cap is sometimes confused with the common button mushroom, or champignon, which is the most widely sold mushroom in stores across the country.

Each year, several people die after eating death caps, often immigrants from the Middle East who are not familiar with the local mushroom varieties.

Tim Köster, a 25-year-old university student from Berlin who joined the excursion with his girlfriend, said he had never foraged for mushrooms as a child, and is often satisfied with the white button mushrooms in the stores.

But he also wants to be able to find and prepare his own porcini mushrooms — considered the most popular delicacy among Germany’s more than 14,000 different kinds of mushrooms.

While porcini are often served in risotto or pasta in Italian cuisine, in Germany porcini, as well as bay boletes, are often fried in butter and eaten on toasted sourdough bread with salt and pepper.

open image in gallery Wolfgang Bivour 75, centre, a mushroom hunting tour leader, instructs mushroom pickers on how to hunt mushrooms in a forest in Potsdam, Germany ( Associated Press/Ebrahim Noroozi )

As Köster stood amid an abundance of yellow and red fall foliage, he said that the tour was a good start. But asked if he was ready to start collecting mushrooms on his own, he said: “I don’t dare yet.”

Instead, he said he considers picking mushrooms and taking them to an expert to verify that they are edible.

Experts often offer their knowledge on fall weekends at markets or community colleges where people can bring their bounty and make sure they haven't accidentally pick poisonous pieces.

Margit Reimann, a 42-year-old who participated in the tour with her mother, said she was surprised to learn how many edible mushroom varieties there are.

But despite her newly acquired knowledge, she plans to stick to the familiar ones — porcini, butter mushrooms, slippery jacks and bay boletes — when going out to the woods with her kids. During the excursion she learned that colors and grain patterns can't always be clearly determined.

“I think that if enjoyed in moderation, many of them would be a culinary experience, but I still don’t trust myself," she said.