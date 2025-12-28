The surf war for Germany’s legendary park wave gets gnarly

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A contentious debate over the future of surfing in Munich's iconic English Garden escalated on Sunday, after city workers removed a beam covertly installed over Christmas to restore a popular wave in the park's river.

The Eisbach river, which flows through the garden, has long been a magnet for surfers and spectators alike, famed for its meter-high (three-foot) wave generated by a powerful current. This natural phenomenon, however, vanished in October when municipal workers cleared accumulated sediment, gravel, and debris from the riverbed. Its disappearance has since prompted ongoing discussions between city officials and the surfing community regarding its potential restoration.

The authorities were apparently not moving fast enough to suit at least some of the the surfers, who enjoyed several days of holiday surfing in wetsuits after unknown individuals deployed the beam across the river bed on Christmas Day. A banner on the adjacent bridge declared in English, “Just Watch. Merry Christmas!”

The surfers may have been stoked, but the city was not. The fire department moved in early Sunday morning, and the improvised structure and the wave were gone, the dpa news agency reported.

Fire department employees dismantle the installations and devices for an artificial wave on the Eisbach in Munich, Germany, Sunday Dec. 28, 2025.

The city has urged patience and asked an engineering professor from the Munich University of Applied Sciences to advise on possible solutions.

Safety concerns became more prominent in May, when a 33-year-old surfer died after her board was caught underwater and she couldn't free herself from the attached leash.

A Munich surfing association complained on Thursday on its website that city authorities were imposing too many conditions on efforts to restore the wave and that the process has “stalled.”