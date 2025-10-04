Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Munich Airport reopens after ‘drones force closure twice in 24 hours’

Authorities shut the airport twice after suspected drone sightings

Matthias Schrader
Saturday 04 October 2025 05:41 EDT
Munich airport begins slow reopening after late-night drone sightings
Munich airport begins slow reopening after late-night drone sightings (Reuters)

Munich Airport has reopened its runways after being forced to shut down for the second time in less than 24 hours due to suspected drone sightings.

The major German aviation hub, which typically sees flights depart from 5 a.m., began a gradual resumption of services from 7 a.m. local time on Saturday.

The overnight closure from Friday into Saturday impacted at least 6,500 passengers, adding to growing concerns over mysterious drone overflights reported across European Union airspace.

The previous closure, Thursday night into Friday, affected almost 3,000 passengers.

Authorities were not immediately able to provide any information about who was responsible for the overflights.

The major airport was forced to close twice in a day due to suspected drone sightings
The major airport was forced to close twice in a day due to suspected drone sightings ((c) onw-images)

The incident was the latest in a series of incidents of mysterious drone sightings over airports as well as other critical infrastructure sites in several European Union member countries. Drones also were spotted overnight in Belgium above a military base.

A drone incident in Oslo, the capital of Norway, which is a NATO member but not part of the EU, also affected flights there late last month.

It wasn’t immediately clear who has been behind the flyovers. European authorities have expressed concerns that they’re being carried out by Russia, though some experts have noted that anybody with drones could be behind them. Russian authorities have rejected claims of involvement, including in recent drone incidents in Denmark.

Alexander Dobrindt, Germany’s interior minister said he and some European counterparts would discuss the drone incursions, and a “drone detection and defense plan” at a meeting this weekend in Munich.

“We are in a race between drone threat and drone defense. We want to and must win this race,” he said in the western city of Saarbrücken, where he joined German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron at a ceremony to mark the 35th anniversary of Germany’s reunification.

