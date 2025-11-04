Police called after ‘lion’ spotted roaming around woodlands. This is what they found
Local residents feared a lion was roaming around woodlands
Irish police have allayed fears of a wild lion roaming the country's woodlands, confirming that the mysterious big cat captured on video was, in fact, a dog.
Last week, footage circulating widely across social media platforms and WhatsApp showed an animal resembling a lion entering a wooded area.
The sighting was reported to have occurred near Mountshannon, Co Clare, with some online posts also linking the event to Kells, Co Meath, sparking considerable public interest and concern.
However, Gardai from Killaloe have now concluded their investigation, identifying the creature as a Newfoundland breed named Mouse.
Officers noted that the particular dog was "delighted with his recent viral video clip."
The social media post read: “That ‘lion’ spotted roaming Clare? Turns out it was just a very committed Newfoundland dog with a fresh haircut.
“Gardaí from Killaloe have concluded that the recent video of a “lion like” animal roaming around the woods in East Clare is in fact the very friendly ‘Mouse’, a Newfoundland dog who is delighted with his recent viral video clip.”
Mouse's distinctive appearance, which led to the confusion, is due to his fur being shaved down.
This styling leaves a lengthy tuft on the tip of his tail and preserves the appearance of a mane around his head and neck, creating a striking resemblance to a lion.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments