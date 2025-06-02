Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch a live view of Mount Etna after huge volcanic eruption

Holly Bishop
Monday 02 June 2025 09:37 EDT
Comments
Close

Watch a live view of Mount Etna’s eruption in Sicily, Italy, with a huge column of smoke and ash spewing into the sky above the Italian island on Monday (2 June).

Footage shared on social media shows tourists fleeing down the mountainside following an eruption from Europe’s largest active volcano.

Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said in a widely-reported statement that the volcano was experiencing strong strombolian explosions – a type of eruption – “of growing intensity”.

The pyroclastic flow — an avalanche of hot rock, ash, and gas — was “probably produced by a collapse of material from the northern flank of the south-east crater”, it added.

According to the Volcanic Discovery website, before the eruption, there were volcanic tremors that began around 10pm local time on Sunday and reached their peak shortly before 1 am.

The Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC) in Toulouse, one of nine such centres worldwide used to monitor aviation risks, warned that a volcanic ash plume had reached an altitude of around 6,400 metres.

VAAC issued a brief “code red” for aviation due to the eruption, but it was downgraded to orange.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in