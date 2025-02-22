The Fly: French Gangster who escaped prison in deadly attack is finally caught

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mohammed Amra, a French fugitive known as “The Fly”, who was freed by gunmen in a brazen attack against a prison van in May, was arrested in Romania on Saturday, the French interior minister said.

French police had launched a massive manhunt for the fugitive, whose escape resulted in the deaths of two prison guards and was seized upon by right-wing politicians as evidence that France had lost its grip on drug crime.

Two prison officers were shot dead while three others were seriously injured during the shooting, which occurred in broad daylight on a motorway around an hour from Paris.

Dramatic footage from the scene at the time showed men wearing black sports clothes using automatic machine pistols, while horrified motorists look on.

According to reports prison guards found Amra sawing through the bars of his cell two days before the attack.

The failed escape attempt prompted his relocation to a different disciplinary unit with his surveillance level bumped up.

His transportation still reportedly required a “level three escort”, which meant there were five prison officers travelling with him.

open image in gallery Grab from video showing moment car rammed into police van carrying the ‘Fly’ ( BBC )

Amra, 30, is understood to be the boss of a narcotics network who is known by the nickname “La Mouche”.

“I congratulate all forces which made Mohamed Amra’s arrest in Romania today possible. A warm thank you to Romania for its decisive cooperation,” Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said on X.

Police sources said Amra is an international drug trafficker, a suspect in a kidnap and murder case in Marseille, and had ties to the southern city’s powerful “Blacks” gang.

At the time of the prison van ambush, the 30-year-old was being transported to Evreux jail after attending a court hearing in Rouen.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said he had been convicted of burglary by a court in Evreux on May 10 and was being held at the Val de Reuil prison until his escape on May 14.

He had also been indicted by prosecutors in Marseille for a kidnapping that led to a death, it said.