Missing pensioner found after going missing in Costa del Sol

A missing pensioner has been found after vanishing while on holiday in the Costa del Sol in southern Spain.

Clifford Wildgoose, 76, was “not feeling well” when he disappeared the night before he was due to board a flight back to the UK.

He was last seen at 2am on Saturday when he left Patrick’s 19th Bar in Puerto Banus in Marbella.

The grandfather was found after a man in the area recognised the Brit from social media appeals by his daughter, Melanie Hall, and alerted authorities.

Mr Wildgoose was found safe but in need of medical treatment at a hospital, his daughter confirmed in a statement on a local Spanish Facebook group.

“Just to let everyone know, literally five minutes ago [we] received a call from a kind gentleman in Puerto Banus who was walking past and recognised my dad from social media posts,” she wrote in a post on Facebook on Sunday.

“He is now safe and with the police but will need some hospital treatment. Thank you to everyone. Social media has worked its magic. I can’t thank you all enough.”

She added: “We have our dad back! Who is much loved and cared for.”

open image in gallery Clifford Wildgoose, 76, has been found safe but in need of hospital treatment ( Facebook )

Ms Hall had raised the alarm when she did not hear from her father and he subsequently missed a flight back to the UK.

Writing alongside a picture of the pensioner, she said: “This is my dad please share far and wide. We are worried sick and it’s not like him to go missing at all. Family are extremely worried and police have been informed. Any information please message.”

In another post, she wrote: “We are devastated. He didn’t not show for his flight this morning there’s been no sightings and no contact. The Spanish national and local newspaper are sharing his story and police in UK and Spain have been contacted.”

She said Mr Wildgoose “wasn’t feeling well” at the time he went missing, adding: “We are as a family, worried sick.”

Family and friends celebrated the “wonderful news” after he was found.