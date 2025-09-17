Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Irish police find skeletal remains in search for missing boy

Daniel Aruebose has been missing for several years but would have been seven years old if he was alive today

Cillian Sherlock
Wednesday 17 September 2025 09:02 EDT
Gardai on an area of open ground in Donabate, Co Dublin during a search for a boy who has not been seen for several years (Niall Carson/PA)
Gardai on an area of open ground in Donabate, Co Dublin during a search for a boy who has not been seen for several years (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

Irish police believe they have uncovered the skeletal remains of a child who has been missing for years following a search in the Donabate area of Co Dublin.

Daniel Aruebose has been missing for several years but would have been seven years old if he was alive today.

It comes after concerns for the boy were raised by the Irish child and family agency Tusla on August 29.

An Garda Siochana, the Irish police service, began carrying out an extensive search of an area of open ground in Donabate from September 1.

That search resulted in the discovery of human skeletal remains on Wednesday, which gardai believe belong to Daniel but formal identification and DNA analysis will now take place.

The remains will be subject of careful and sensitive exhumation from the current burial site.

