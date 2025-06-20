Multiple children injured and school evacuated after Berlin ‘tear gas incident’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Multiple children have been injured and a school has been evacuated after a “tear gas incident” in Germany.

Miriam Makeba School in Moabit, Berlin, was evacuated at 9am on Friday following the incident, police said.

There were around 400 pupils in the primary school, according to the local fire brigade.

One child has been taken to the hospital for treatment, and a further 37 were treated by emergency services at the scene.

At least ten children complained of eye and respiratory irritation, Berlin Police said, after the substance was used in the hallway. They were also treated on the scene.

The police force is currently investigating the cause of the incident.

Berlin Police are investigating the perpetrator of the incident for causing bodily harm, German newspaper Bild reported.

A spokesperson for the Berlin Fire Brigade said: “Around 9am, the Berlin fire brigade was alerted to a primary school in Zinzendorfstraße in Moabit.

“Several children were affected by an irritant gas. The school was cleared. Currently, the children are cared for and cared for by the rescue service. The building is ventilated by our emergency services. The building is clear. As a precaution, we have alerted several ambulances to the elementary school.”

There were around 42 emergency personnel on the scene for two hours, the fire brigade added.

The spokesperson later said the school had been fully ventilated and reopened, and all parents had been informed about the incident.

The school said it is cancelling lessons for the rest of the day as a precaution.

A statement from Berlin Police said: “At least ten children are reportedly complaining of eye and respiratory irritation. They are currently being treated by emergency personnel.

“The building has been evacuated and ventilated. Currently, there is no longer any danger.

“School operations are to be suspended. Investigations into the cause and possible perpetrators are ongoing.”