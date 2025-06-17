French police fire tear gas at migrants in Calais

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

French police deployed tear gas against migrants gathered on sand dunes near Gravelines beach, north-east of Calais, as they awaited a small boat to attempt a crossing to the UK.

On Tuesday morning, hundreds of migrants, including individuals of all ages, congregated on the dunes, making attempts to reach the Channel and board a single dinghy.

Those who reached the sea were forced to wait in waist-deep water for nearly an hour before boarding could commence.

One elderly man, using crutches, had to be carried out of the water by two individuals, who then rejoined the crowd. Many others were unable to reach the water, surrendering amidst the tear gas fired by the Police Nationale.

Police Nationale officers, equipped with riot shields, tear gas, and batons, patrolled Gravelines beach before sunrise on Tuesday.

Pictures taken by the PA news agency show a cloud of smoke as migrants ran from the dunes.

A warning cry of “baby, baby” was heard as a man carrying a tiny child sprinted out of the smog.

open image in gallery French authorities seen on a beach in Gravelines, France, as they prepare to fire tear gas at a group of people thought to be migrants ( Gareth Fuller/PA Wire )

Those who made it to the water bunched into three groups and waited for the dinghy to collect them, watched by the French police from the shoreline.

While they waited, an Afghan migrant who wished to remain anonymous told PA that he was seeking a better life in the UK.

“Just I want to go for a good life, I have a bad situation in my country,” he said.

Well over 50 migrants made it aboard the small black dinghy before it finally took off into the channel.

Others were left to watch as it floated out to sea.

Pictures from the morning show a woman sitting dejected on the sand after chasing the dinghy as it left the beach.

open image in gallery People thought to be migrants embrace on the beach at Gravelines, France, as they wait to board a small boat in an attempt to reach the UK by crossing the English Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

She and her friends, thought to be Ethiopian, complained that it was mostly men who had managed to get on the boat that morning.

They had been hit by tear gas when the migrants were making their initial sprint to the water.

The police present on Gravelines beach would not confirm whether the use of tear gas had now become common practice during these clashes.

A beach comber who has begun to document crossings was watching events unfold on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old said of French police: “I think they show them that they tried to stop them but they’re happy if a few hundred or thousand are away because the camps are more empty.”

open image in gallery A group of people thought to be migrants on a dinghy near the beach at Gravelines, France (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The dinghy which had originally come to shore around 7am local time (6am BST) headed out to sea at 9.30am.

The boat was thought to be overloaded and witnesses saw it was eventually brought back to shore at around 11am local time (10am BST).