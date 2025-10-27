Ireland’s current president Michael D Higgins spends night in hospital
Ireland’s President has spent the night in hospital for examination of an infection.
Michael D Higgins travelled to St James’s Hospital on Sunday for the examination.
A statement from his office said: “The President, who is in good spirits, remained in hospital overnight to receive antibiotics.”
The 84-year-old’s second and final term is due to end on November 10.
On Friday, the Irish public voted to elect left-wing independent Catherine Connolly as his successor.
Ms Connolly was announced as the winner of the election on Saturday, with a commanding margin of 63.36% of the first preference votes, ahead of Fine Gael candidate Heather Humphreys on 29.46% and Fianna Fail candidate Jim Gavin on 7.18%.
Mr Gavin announced weeks before polling day that he was pulling out of the race but electoral rules meant his name remained on the ballot paper.
He dropped out after it emerged he owed a former tenant thousands of euro, which he has since repaid.
However, Fianna Fail’s handling of the candidate selection process and resulting campaign has put the leadership’s decision-making under scrutiny.
Mr Gavin was put forward to the party by Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin and deputy leader Jack Chambers.
Fianna Fail TDs John McGuinness and John Lahart said over the weekend that the party had to have a discussion about the judgment of the leadership.
Later, Fianna Fail Senator Anne Rabbitte told RTE’s Morning Ireland she agreed with Mr Lahart and Mr McGuinness.
