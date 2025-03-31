World-renowned church covers up artworks by priest accused of abuse
The mosaics will no longer be visible at one of the world’s most popular Catholic pilgrimage sites
One of the world’s most popular Catholic pilgrimage sites is covering up a series of mosaics made by a priest accused of sex abuse.
The artworks, by Rev. Mark Rupnik, adorn the facade of the Rosary Basilica in Lourdes near the France-Spain border.
Mr Rupnik was expelled from the Catholic Jesuit order in 2023, but remains a priest.
He has been accused by about 25 people of various types of abuse. Most of his accusers are former Catholic nuns.
In 2023, the Vatican reopened an investigation into the allegations. That is still ongoing.
About five million Catholics visit the Lourdes basilica every year to experience the spring water of the area, which is said to have healing properties.
On Monday, workers placed large coverings over many of the mosaics, Lourdes Bishop Jean-Marc Micas said.
"A new symbolic step needed to be taken to facilitate entry into the basilica for all the people who today cannot cross its threshold," the bishop said, in an apparent reference to clergy abuse victims.
He had previously declined to cover the images but ordered in July 2024 that they no longer be illuminated at night.
Laura Sgro, a lawyer representing five of Mr Rupnik's alleged victims, welcomed the move on Monday.
"Every believer, and not just every victim of abuse, must have an open heart when praying, and this cannot happen if they have to kneel before a work of art that was likely the place where abuse was experienced," she said in a statement.
Mr Rupnik's artwork is thought to adorn some 200 churches and chapels around the world, and is also known to adorn at least one chapel at the Vatican.
Vatican officials have largely declined to comment on the allegations, citing the ongoing investigation into Rupnik.
Cardinal Victor Fernandez, the Catholic Church's chief doctrine official, said earlier this month that he was starting to contact lawyers who could serve as judges in a likely church trial against Rupnik.
Last week, the Jesuit order began reaching out to some of Rupnik's alleged victims to start a process of offering reparations on a case-by-case basis.
Ms Sgro called the letters a "clear, strong and concrete gesture" and "an important step forward".
