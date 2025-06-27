Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Son of Norway’s crown princess charged with rape and sexual assault

Marius Borg Høiby, the eldest son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been charged with rape, sexual assault and bodily harm

Summer Woolley
Friday 27 June 2025 07:48 EDT
Norway's Marius Borg Hoiby and Crown Princess Mette-Marit
Norway's Marius Borg Hoiby and Crown Princess Mette-Marit (AP)

Marius Borg Høiby, the eldest son of Norway’s crown princess, has been charged with multiple counts including rape, sexual assault and bodily harm after a months-long investigation of a case that involved a “double-digit” number of alleged victims.

Høiby, who is the stepson of the heir to the Norwegian throne, Crown Prince Haakon, and the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from a previous relationship, has been under scrutiny since he was repeatedly arrested in 2024 amid allegations of rape and on preliminary charges of bodily harm and criminal damage.

Oslo Police Attorney Andreas Kruszewski said Høiby was cooperative during police questioning, which is now complete.

Evidence in the case was drawn from sources including text messages, witness testimonies and police searches, the police attorney said.

The charges included one case of rape involving intercourse and two cases of rape without intercourse, four cases of sexual assault and two cases of bodily harm, Kruszewksi said on Friday.

“I cannot go into further detail about the number of victims in the case beyond confirming that it is a double-digit number,” he said.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Marius Borg Hoiby, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit
Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Marius Borg Hoiby, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit (Getty Images)

Defence attorney Petar Sekulic said Høiby was “absolutely taking the accusations very seriously, but doesn’t acknowledge any wrongdoing in most of the cases, especially the cases regarding sexual abuse and violence.”

The case was top news in Norway, where the royals are popular. He has no royal title or official duties.

Høiby, 28, previously lived with the royal couple and their two children, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus, but now lives in a separate house nearby, according to Sekulic.

Høiby remains free pending a possible trial and is entitled to a presumption of innocence until a court rules otherwise.

Norway’s future queen made headlines in 2001 when she married Haakon because she was a single mother who had lived a freewheeling life with a companion who had been convicted on drug charges.

Thank you for registering

