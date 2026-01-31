Mariah Carey's secret grunge album part of tribute at MusiCares event

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mariah Carey has blended pop, R&B, gospel and hip-hop into hit songs over five decades. But it was hearing a couple of cuts off her 1990s secret grunge album that had the superstar on her feet clapping.

Foo Fighters blasted through “Someone's Ugly Daughter” with Taylor Momsen on lead vocals. They followed up with “Love is a Scam” as Carey sang along from her front table.

Carey was honored for her musical achievements and philanthropic efforts as MusiCares Person of the Year on Friday night, two days before the Grammy Awards. The award is given in the week ahead of the Grammys by MusiCares, a charity that supports musicians in need.

“She is one of one,” longtime collaborator Babyface said. “Mariah, you are every songwriter and producer's dream. You strike a lot of gold. You are a blueprint of a great songwriter.”

Back in 1995, Carey secretly recorded and co-produced the grunge album “Someone’s Ugly Daughter” with her friend Clarissa Dane under the name Chick. It wasn't until her 2020 memoir that Carey revealed she was behind the project, singing background vocals while Dane handled lead.

Of all the songs performed at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Carey seemed to enjoy Foo Fighters' blast from the past the most.

Stevie Wonder didn't perform, but he took the stage to tell Carey, “The greatest thing about you and I is we have respect and love for each other.”

Grammy nominee Teddy Swims tackled “Without You,” the Harry Nilsson power ballad that Carey took to No. 1 in 1994.

“That was really terrifying,” he said.

British girl group Flo harmonized on “Dream Lover,” Billy Porter lent his unique interpretation to “Always Be My Baby,” and Jennifer Hudson opened with “I Don't Wanna Cry” before seguing into “Vision of Love.”

Surprise guest Busta Rhymes teamed with Chanté Moore and Spliff Star to perform “I Know What You Want."

John Legend sat behind the piano for “Hero” after Charlie Puth sang “I Still Believe” in the round. Grammy nominee Laufey sang “It's Like That," and, in a nod to Carey's favorite color, Adam Lambert wore a lavender jacket while performing “Can't Let Go.” Kesha sang “Obsessed” behind sunglasses. Maggie Rogers performed “Honey,” and then told Carey, “You're the coolest.”

Tables had metallic butterflies tucked in the lavender rose centerpieces, while pats of butter were in the shape of tiny butterflies. Carey's sixth studio album “Butterfly” came out in 1997.

Dripping with diamonds on her necklace, earrings and bracelets, Carey did more singing at her table than she did onstage.

Traditionally, the honoree performs some of their biggest hits at the end of what is usually a three-hour concert. This year, the show wrapped in just under two hours, with Jon Batiste leading some of the performers in Carey's holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The guest of honor was led on stage and sang along for about 90 seconds of the finale.

Perhaps Carey was saving her five-octave range for next Friday, when she's set to perform as part of the Milan Cortina Olympics opening ceremony in Italy, followed by a show in Abu Dhabi the next day.

Befitting her diva status, Carey was guided to the podium trailed by a woman carrying the train of her sheer black lace dress.

“Ah, tonight has been sublime,” she said. “To hear my songs reimagined by some of the world’s greatest artists, it’s surreal. When I was a little girl scribbling lyrics in my notebook late at night, I could only dream of someone hearing those words and relating to them.”

Carey seemed genuinely touched by the honor, which has previously been bestowed on such artists as Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand, Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson, Joni Mitchell, Dolly Parton and Tom Petty. She told the crowd it was “one of the most profound moments of my life and career.”

“Oh my gosh!” Carey said. “I got a chance to sit there and listen and feel very just blessed to be here. So much love, so much music. It's overwhelming in the best possible way.”

The 68th Grammy Awards will be held Sunday. The show will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+. For more coverage of this year’s Grammy Awards visit: www.apnews.com/hub/grammy-awards