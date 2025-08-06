Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Southern France is facing its largest wildfire of the year, while a fast-moving blaze in southern Spain has forced evacuations in tourist resorts.

The deadly fire in France erupted on Tuesday afternoon in the village of Ribaute in the Aude region near the Spanish border, destroying at least 25 houses and scorching 4,500 hectares of forest.

At least one person died and another is missing in the small village of Saint-Laurent-de-la-Cabrerisse, southeast of Toulouse, the Aude prefecture said.

open image in gallery Nearly 2,000 firefighters were trying to tame the fire which the prefecture said was progressing “very quickly” ( AFP/Getty )

The fire spread across 11,000 hectares of land over 12 hours, an area roughly equivalent to Paris, making it the largest wildfire in France so far this summer.

Nearly 2,000 firefighters were trying to tame the fire which the prefecture said was progressing “very quickly”. Around 2,500 households in the area were currently without electricity, it said.

President Emmanuel Macron said on X the fire was progressing and that “all the nation’s resources were mobilized.”

France’s meteorological service forecast that, after a cooler start to the week in the north, heat in the south will intensify over the weekend, bringing scorching temperatures of up to 40C and a high risk of wildfires.

Danger remains high across the Mediterranean coast with temperatures expecting to reach 35C in inland Mediterranean areas.

“In the Aude region, the risk of fire spreading remains very real, although less severe than on Tuesday,” Meteo France said, adding that national temperatures could peak at the beginning of the week.

open image in gallery Smoke rises from a wildfire in Tarifa, Spain ( Ismael Bayarri Jaso )

Meanwhile in Spain, a forest fire spread from the Andalusian resort town of Tarifa on Tuesday afternoon after a motorhome caught fire, local media reported. It spread quickly and reached areas near Valdevaqueros beach and Estrecho Natural Park.

“It's the fastest spreading fire I've ever seen,” Tarifa Mayor José Antonio Santos told La Sexta television channel yesterday. “There are lots of aircraft, everyone has been evacuated.”

Just west of Gibraltar, Tarifa is a lesser-known holiday destination but popular among kite surfers for its windy beaches and laid-back atmosphere.

Located at the southernmost tip of Europe, just west of Gibraltar, Tarifa is home to about 18,000 residents.

Homes, hotels, campsites and restaurants were cleared along a two-mile stretch between La Peña and Casas de Porros.

More than 100 firefighters were working to tackle the blaze, Andalusia’s firefighting agency Infoca said. Seventeen aircraft were also deployed in “record time” to help fight the flames, authorities said.

Spain’s weather service Aemet warned the heatwave will continue until at least Sunday. Temperatures in the Cadiz region could hit 38°C as much of the country is under yellow or amber alerts.

Mediterranean countries are in an area scientists have called “a wildfire hotspot”, with blazes common during hot and dry summers.

Scientists warn that climate change is exacerbating the frequency and intensity of the heat and dryness. They also say heatwaves arrived earlier this year, spiking temperatures by up to 10C in some regions.

Europe is the world's fastest-warming continent, with temperatures increasing at twice the speed as the global average since the 1980s, according to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service.

The burning of fuels like gasoline, oil and coal, plus deforestation, wildfires and many kinds of factories release heat-trapping gasses that cause climate change.