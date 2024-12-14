Billionaire owner of Mango fashion empire dies in mountain accident

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The founder of fashion empire Mango has died on Saturday in a mountain accident, the company has said.

Isak Andic, 71, died after slipping from a 150-metre cliff while hiking with relatives in the Montserrat caves near Barcelona, according to Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia.

"Isak has been an example for all of us,” a statement from Mango CEO Toni Ruiz said. “His departure leaves a huge void but all of us are, in some way, his legacy and the testimony of his achievements.

"It is up to us, and this is the best tribute we can make to Isak and which we will fulfil, to ensure that Mango continues to be the project that Isak aspired to and of which he would feel proud."

open image in gallery Isak Andic, Chief Executive of Spanish fashion label Mango, stands next to Spanish Princess Letizia during her visit to a factory near Barcelona ( REUTERS )

Mr Andic moved to Spain’s northeastern region of Catalonia from Turkey in the 1960s. He founded Mango in 1984, building up a net worth of $4.5 billion, according to Forbes.

He was the non-executive chairman of Mango when he died, and was seen as a rival to Amancio Ortega, the owner of Inditex, the largest fast-fashion retailer in the world.

Mango’s turnover was 3.1 billion euros in 2023, with 33 per cent of its business online and a presence across more than 120 markets. It has more than 14,000 employees working in more than 2,700 stores in more than 110 countries.

open image in gallery A Mango shop in Barcelona ( AFP via Getty Images )

The fashion brand’s first UK store opened in 1999, and there are now more than 60 stores across the country.

Catalonian president Salvador Illa Roca said he was “dismayed” by the loss of Mr Andic, describing him as a “committed businessman” who contributed to “making Catalonia great and projecting it to the world”.

Mr Roca added: “He leaves an indelible mark on the Catalan and global fashion sector. My condolences and those of the entire Government to family, friends and the Mango team.”