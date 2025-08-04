Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Body of former pilot and son recovered from sea after Majorca plane crash

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash will be launched by police

Toby Chopra
Monday 04 August 2025 05:02 EDT
Comments
Majorca
Majorca

Police confirmed on Sunday the recovery of a pilot and his 13-year-old son's bodies after their biplane crashed into the sea off the Spanish island of Mallorca.

The two-seater Team Rocket F-4 Raider went down in the Puerto Soller area on Saturday night. Spanish media reported the aircraft appeared to be performing stunts before the fatal incident. Divers located their bodies in the sea following a search.

"At approximately 1 p.m. (1100 GMT) specialist divers from the Civil Guard recovered the lifeless bodies of the pilot and his son who accompanied him in a sea which reaches a depth of 30 metres and they have been transferred to the Puerto of Soller," the Spanish Civil Guard said in a statement.

The plane crashed around 8.20pm and an initial search by emergency teams was launched. When this failed to locate the pilot and his son, it was resumed at first light on Sunday.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash will be launched by police.

