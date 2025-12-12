Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Hundreds of storks die in tourist hotspot amid major bird flu outbreak

More than 100 have been found dead in the past 24 hours alone

Jesus Calero
Friday 12 December 2025 12:08 EST
Comments
India issues red alert for zoos after three tigers and leopard die of avian flu at rescue centre

Spanish authorities have confirmed four outbreaks of avian flu among wild birds in central Madrid, where forestry agents have collected hundreds of dead storks in recent weeks.

That number includes more than 100 in the past 24 hours alone.

The incidents are part of an unprecedented surge in avian influenza cases across Europe this season.

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has reported thousands of wild bird infections in 29 countries.

Madrid’s regional government said that no commercial poultry farms have been affected to date, and there is no serious risk to humans.

“The authorities are removing carcasses using strict biosecurity measures to prevent further spread of the virus,” a statement said.

Hundreds of storks have died in Madrid in recent weeks
Hundreds of storks have died in Madrid in recent weeks (AP)

The storks, migratory birds arriving from northern Europe, are believed to be carrying the virus.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has led to the culling of hundreds of millions of farmed birds globally in recent years, causing disruptions to food supplies and driving up prices. Human cases, however, remain rare.

Miguel Higueras Ortega, head of forestry operations in Madrid, said: “Based on how the outbreak is behaving in Spain and across Europe, there is no serious risk to human health, as no cases of transmission to people have been recorded.”

He added that the outbreaks did not currently appear to pose an environmental threat.

Recommended

While bird flu outbreaks typically peak in autumn with migratory patterns, this season has witnessed an earlier onset, causing significant mortality among wild bird populations.

Common cranes along routes spanning Germany, France, and Spain have been particularly affected, alongside numerous waterfowl.

The EFSA said between 6 September and 28 November, there were 2,896 detections of the highly pathogenic H5 avian influenza virus – predominantly H5N1 – across 29 European nations.

Of these, 442 cases were identified in poultry, with a substantial 2,454 found in wild birds.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in