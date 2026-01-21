Trump mocks Macron’s aviator sunglasses during Davos speech: ‘What the hell happened?’
French president drew attention for wearing striking pair of blue aviators during Davos speech
Donald Trump has mocked Emmanuel Macron’s striking aviator sunglasses during his rambling speech at Davos, joking “what the hell happened?” about the French President.
Macron drew attention for wearing a striking pair of aviators while addressing delegates at the World Economic Forum. He did not explain why he was wearing the glasses during his speech. Later on, his office said the choice to wear sunglasses during his speech, which took place indoors, was to protect his eyes because of a burst blood vessel.
Last week, Macron appeared at a military event in southern France with a red eye, but later clarified he had a “totally benign” and “completely insignificant” condition.
As Trump addressed the forum on Wednesday, he took aim at the French president’s eye condition and “his beautiful sunglasses”.
“What the hell happened?” He added to laughter from the audience, before commending Mr Macron for acting “tough” in their previous meeting as they discussed drug prices.
“I like him, I actually like him. Hard to believe, isn’t it?” Trump continued before he accused France of taking advantage of the US over prescription drugs for over 30 years.
Trump said he had threatened Macron with additional tariffs over the disagreements on drug prices.
