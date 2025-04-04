Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For Emmanuel Macron, making his presence known in a room full of powerful people has always appeared to come naturally. But according to a new book, the French president may be getting some help.

Mr Macron, 47, wears “industrial amounts” of Dior Eau Sauvage, journalist Olivier Beaumont claims, such that his aides in the Elysee Palace can sense him approaching before he even enters the room.

Described as a deliberate “attribute of power”, the French president deploys the scent “at all hours of the day”, always ensuring to have a bottle to hand, “particularly in one of the drawers of his desk”.

According to extracts from The Tragedy of the Elysee, the book claims that “less-accustomed visitors may find themselves overcome by the floral and musky scent, as refined as it is powerful”.

A whiff of the £104 perfume is a sign of one thing, Mr Beaumont writes: “That the president is in the building.”

The book continues: “Just as Louis XIV made his perfumes an attribute of power when he paraded through the galleries of Versailles, Emmanuel Macron uses his as an element of his authority at the Elysee.”

Aides in the palace can smell him before he even enters the room, the book claims ( Soazig de La Moissonnière )

Mr Macron uses the fragrance as a way “almost of marking his territory”, one aide says, adding that you can “feel it” when the president enters the room.

“It’s not subtle, but it’s fast. It means: ‘watch out, here I come!’,” a former aide says. “You only have to be in the Vestibule d’honneur to know whether he has been there recently or not.”

Even Brigitte Macron, the president’s 71-year-old wife with whom he has lived for 20 years, is “still surprised by [his fragrance] and lets out a loud ‘ohhh’ when asked about her husband’s smell”, the bookclaims.

But when her husband is travelling the world for crunch meetings with world leaders, the temptation for Ms Macron is too great, the book claims.

“[The smell] does not prevent her, when he sometimes flies abroad for a few days, from allowing herself a little coquetry: spraying herself lightly with her husband’s perfume... to have the feeling that her man is not very far away,” the book claims.

Sauvage, the world’s best selling male fragrance – which Johnny Depp has been the face of since 2015 – is made by Dior, part of the LVMH empire owned by Bernard Arnault, Europe’s richest person.

According to the book, Mr Macron hands out pairs of sunglasses “each uglier than the last” to his guests when the sun is out on the palace gardens.

He has a case “containing about 20 pairs of second-hand glasses, of all shapes, not really fashionable, some with crooked arms, others with red rims, ‘even a little ridiculous’, from which you have to choose in order to be allowed to stay”.

One French minister says: “Clearly, it’s not meant to make us look good. I even wonder if, deep down, he doesn’t get a kick out of seeing us with these things. We look so stupid.

“Once you’ve borrowed one of these pairs, you don’t want to forget to bring your own.”