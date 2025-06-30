First case of highly infectious viral disease detected on French cattle farm

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

France has detected a case of lumpy skin disease at a cattle farm in the Savoie region near the Alps.

On Sunday, the agriculture ministry confirmed it was the country's first outbreak of the highly infectious viral disease.

Lumpy skin disease, which causes fevers and blisters in infected cattle and buffalo, is transmitted by insect bites, such as those from mosquitoes and ticks.

While it does not pose a risk to humans, outbreaks often lead to trade restrictions and devastating income losses for cattle farmers due to deaths, decreased milk production, emaciated animals, and birth issues.

The disease, which is widespread in North Africa, has also been detected in Italy in recent weeks, the first known occurrence in the country.

open image in gallery A worker sprays a cow with disinfectant after it was infected with lumpy skin disease ( Reuters )

Following the case, detected on June 21 on a cattle farm in Sardinia, the UK has restricted imports of live bovine animals, their germplasm, raw milk and milk products of bovine origin and bovine offal.

According to the World Organisation for Animal Health, the outbreak was confirmed following clinical suspicion. The origin of the infection is unknown or inconclusive.

French authorities have restricted cattle movement in a 50-kilometre (31-mile) area around the outbreak to try to contain the disease, the ministry said.

In 2022, an outbreak of the viral disease killed nearly 100,000 cows and buffaloes in India and sickened more than two million others.

The outbreak had a disproportionate impact on small farmers, many of whom had insulated themselves from the shocks of climate change by rearing cattle for milk, said Devinder Sharma, an agriculture policy expert in northern Chandigarh city.

The first cases in South Asia were detected in 2019, before it spread to India, China, and Nepal. The first known case globally was recorded in Zambia in 1929 and has extended through Africa and more recently to parts of Europe.