Louvre issues major update after staff strikes outside museum

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Louvre in Paris has fully reopened its doors after staff voted to suspend a strike that had caused significant disruption at the world-renowned museum.

The decision, reached during a general assembly of museum workers, was unanimous, with unions stating the pause was to allow visitors access once more.

The industrial action had led to a complete closure of the iconic institution earlier in the week, followed by a partial reopening on Wednesday.

Unions confirmed that the suspension of the walkout came after five meetings with Culture Ministry officials.

However, they stressed that progress remains insufficient, particularly concerning staffing levels, pay, and long-term security provisions.

Concerns were also raised regarding building deterioration and overall working conditions.

open image in gallery The Louvre in Paris reopened fully on Friday after staff voted to suspend a strike that had disrupted access to the world’s most visited museum ( Associated Press )

Union representatives criticised Louvre President Laurence des Cars, citing a perceived lack of engagement during the dispute, noting she neither met with staff nor addressed them throughout the mobilisation.

Workers are scheduled to convene another general assembly on 5 January to determine whether to resume strike action.

The high-profile robbery in October saw a gang flee with stolen goods worth an estimated 88 million euros ($102 million). The museum director subsequently acknowledged a ″terrible failure" in security.

The thieves took less than eight minutes to force their way into the museum and leave, using a freight lift to reach one of the building’s windows, angle grinders to cut into jewelry display cases, and motorbikes to make their escape.

open image in gallery Workers are scheduled to convene another general assembly on 5 January to determine whether to resume strike action. ( Associated Press )

The stolen items haven’t been recovered. It includes a diamond-and-emerald necklace Napoleon gave to Empress Marie-Louise, jewels tied to two 19th century queens, Marie-Amélie and Hortense, and Empress Eugénie’s pearl-and-diamond tiara.

France’s Court of Auditors and a separate administrative inquiry have since criticised delays in implementing a long-promised security overhaul.

The Culture Ministry announced emergency anti-intrusion measures last month and assigned Philippe Jost, who oversaw the Notre Dame restoration, to help reorganise the museum.

The move was widely seen as a sign of mounting pressure on Louvre leadership.