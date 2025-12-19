Louvre issues major update after staff strikes outside museum
The Louvre in Paris has fully reopened its doors after staff voted to suspend a strike that had caused significant disruption at the world-renowned museum.
The decision, reached during a general assembly of museum workers, was unanimous, with unions stating the pause was to allow visitors access once more.
The industrial action had led to a complete closure of the iconic institution earlier in the week, followed by a partial reopening on Wednesday.
Unions confirmed that the suspension of the walkout came after five meetings with Culture Ministry officials.
However, they stressed that progress remains insufficient, particularly concerning staffing levels, pay, and long-term security provisions.
Concerns were also raised regarding building deterioration and overall working conditions.
Union representatives criticised Louvre President Laurence des Cars, citing a perceived lack of engagement during the dispute, noting she neither met with staff nor addressed them throughout the mobilisation.
Workers are scheduled to convene another general assembly on 5 January to determine whether to resume strike action.
The high-profile robbery in October saw a gang flee with stolen goods worth an estimated 88 million euros ($102 million). The museum director subsequently acknowledged a ″terrible failure" in security.
The thieves took less than eight minutes to force their way into the museum and leave, using a freight lift to reach one of the building’s windows, angle grinders to cut into jewelry display cases, and motorbikes to make their escape.
The stolen items haven’t been recovered. It includes a diamond-and-emerald necklace Napoleon gave to Empress Marie-Louise, jewels tied to two 19th century queens, Marie-Amélie and Hortense, and Empress Eugénie’s pearl-and-diamond tiara.
France’s Court of Auditors and a separate administrative inquiry have since criticised delays in implementing a long-promised security overhaul.
The Culture Ministry announced emergency anti-intrusion measures last month and assigned Philippe Jost, who oversaw the Notre Dame restoration, to help reorganise the museum.
The move was widely seen as a sign of mounting pressure on Louvre leadership.
