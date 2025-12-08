Louvre Museum workers confirm strike action after $102M heist

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Workers at the world-renowned Louvre Museum have overwhelmingly voted to strike, citing deteriorating working conditions, a controversial ticket price increase for non-European visitors, and significant security vulnerabilities.

The decision, made on Monday, will see industrial action commence next Monday.

In a letter addressed to France's culture minister, Rachida Dati, and seen by The Associated Press, unions CGT, CFDT, and Sud asserted that "visiting the Louvre has become a real obstacle course" for the millions who flock to its vast collections.

They described the museum as being in "crisis," plagued by insufficient resources and "increasingly deteriorated working conditions."

The unions highlighted a brazen daylight theft of France’s Crown Jewels on 19 October 2025 as a stark illustration of the security failings.

They alleged that "The theft of 19 October 2025 highlighted shortcomings in priorities that had long been reported," underscoring long-standing concerns that have now culminated in strike action.

Louvre Museum is in 'crisis', with insufficient resources and 'increasingly deteriorated working conditions,' said the unions' strike notice to Culture Minister Rachida Dati ( Associated Press )

The robbery gang made off with stolen goods worth an estimated 88 million euros ($102 million). The museum director subsequently acknowledged a ″terrible failure" in security.

The thieves took less than eight minutes to force their way into the museum and leave, using a freight lift to reach one of the building’s windows, angle grinders to cut into jewelry display cases, and motorbikes to make their escape.

The stolen items haven’t been recovered. It includes a diamond-and-emerald necklace Napoleon gave to Empress Marie-Louise, jewels tied to two 19th century queens, Marie-Amélie and Hortense, and Empress Eugénie’s pearl-and-diamond tiara.

The strike action comes as an estimated 400 books were damaged in the Egyptian antiquities department following the leak last month.

La Tribune de l'Art reported that the department had been requesting funding from the museum’s deputy administrator, Francis Steinbock, for years in order to protect the books from pipes, which were in poor condition.

Mr Steinbock told BFM TV on Sunday that the water pipe leak affected one of the three rooms in the library of the Egyptian antiquities department.

He said the museum had identified between 300 and 400 works, but “the count is ongoing”, adding the books lost were “those consulted by Egyptologists, but no precious books”.