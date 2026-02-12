Louis Vuitton will pay $595,000 to settle money laundering case

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luxury goods maker Louis Vuitton has agreed to pay half a million euros ($595,000) in an out-of-court settlement linked to a money laundering investigation in the Netherlands.

Prosecutors said the Dutch branch of the French-based fashion house did not adhere to a law aimed at preventing money laundering and terrorism financing.

The accusations come after a 36-year-old woman allegedly repeatedly used different names as she spent cash “on luxury goods at retailers such as Louis Vuitton.”

The woman is suspected of spending more than 2 million euros in criminal proceeds from August 2021 to February 2023.

“Louis Vuitton violated the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Prevention) Act ... and did not do enough to prevent money laundering by its customers,” the Netherlands' national public prosecution office wrote Thursday.

open image in gallery The company failed to properly identify customers who repeatedly came to spend large sums of cash, prosecutors say ( Getty Images )

“For an extended period, the company failed to properly identify the customers who repeatedly came to spend large sums of cash.”

A spokesperson at Louis Vuitton's head office in Paris did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Prosecutors alleged that after buying luxury handbags, the woman sent them to China to be resold to make it look like the proceeds came from legitimate trade.

A money laundering case is ongoing against the woman and two other suspects, including a former sales assistant at Louis Vuitton in the Netherlands.

The assistant is alleged to have tipped off the woman when new and expensive bags came into stock and warned her if her spending exceeded limits that would require Louis Vuitton to alert authorities about suspect payments.

The settlement with the Dutch arm of Louis Vuitton was reached out of court “to free up limited courtroom space at the Rotterdam District Court,” prosecutors said.