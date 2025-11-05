Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Udogie receiving support from Tottenham after alleged gun incident

Tottenham is giving support to Destiny Udogie and his family after he was allegedly threatened with a gun in north London

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 05 November 2025 05:06 EST
Britain Soccer Champions League
Britain Soccer Champions League (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Tottenham is giving support to Destiny Udogie and his family after he was allegedly threatened with a gun in north London.

The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation after the incident involving the 22-year-old Italy defender in September, Britain's PA news agency reported.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, blackmail and driving without a license following the incident, PA said. He has been bailed while inquiries continue.

“We have been providing support for Destiny and his family since the incident and will continue to do so," Tottenham said in a statement.

“Given this is a legal matter, we cannot comment any further.”

Udogie started the 4-0 win over FC Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

