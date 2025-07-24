Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An adult has died after contracting the rare bacterial infection listeriosis in the Republic of Ireland, with nine falling ill in total, health authorities have said.

A product recall has been issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) for dozens of ready meals due to the presence of the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause “severe foodborne disease” according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

A total of 141 different ready meals produced by Ballymaguire Foods have been recalled, including products sold in most major supermarkets across Ireland.

"The HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of and is investigating the death of an adult with confirmed listeriosis,” the FSAI told The Independent. It is investigating an “extensive outbreak” after identifying nine cases.

A “voluntary precautionary food recall of ready-to-heat meals is underway due to a link with the outbreak,” it added.

open image in gallery Ballymaguire Foods factory in Rathmooney, Dublin ( Google Street View )

Listeriosis, the infection caused by Listeria monocytogenes, can in rare cases be severe and cause “serious complications”, the FSAI said.

Pregnant women, babies, and those with weakened immune systems, including the elderly, are all more vulnerable to serious infections from the bacteria.

The incubation time - meaning the time between the infection and the appearance of the first symptoms - averages around three weeks, but can be between three and 70 days, the FSAI said.

The WHO describes listeriosis as one of the “most serious and severe foodborne diseases”, adding that it is “relatively rare” with between 0.1 to 10 cases per million people per year, depending on the country.

Despite the small number of cases, the “high rate of death associated with this infection makes it a significant public health concern”, it says.

Products from Tesco Finest, The Happy Pear, SuperValu Signature Taste, and Centra Freshly Prepared are all among the products to have been recalled.

Ballymaguire Foods said it has initiated a "full precautionary recall of all products produced at one of our facilities following the identification of listeria bacteria as part of a quality control check".

The company said such incidents are “extremely rare” and apologised to all of its customers.

"Immediately upon identifying the issue, we informed our retail and food-service customers and engaged with all relevant authorities, including the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, the Health Service Executive, and our regional Environmental Health Officer,” it said.

"Through our retail partners, all products are being withdrawn from the shelves, and a full consumer communication process is under way."