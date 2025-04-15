Lego boss and close friend of Danish royal family killed in skiing accident

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tributes have been paid to a Lego boss and close friend of the Danish royal family who was killed in a skiing accident in Switzerland.

Michael Halbye, 64, was skiing in the Verbier region on Saturday when he fell off piste and was injured. In a statement the company that owns Lego, Kirkbi, said Mr Halbye was immediately airlifted to hospital but he died from internal bleeding shortly afterwards.

Queen Mary of Denmark issued a statement paying tribute to her friend after his death on 12 April.

"I have received with great sadness the news of Michael Halbye's sudden death,” she wrote on the Mary Fonden website. “Michael Halbye was a man who possessed a rare positive energy, extensive knowledge and a strong commitment to making a difference for those outside the community. He was also my friend, and he will be missed by many. My thoughts go out to his family and close friends."

open image in gallery Denmark's Queen Mary has paid tribute to her friend ( AP )

Mr Halbye had been a board member of Queen Mary’s Foundation for more than 17 years, and Bild reported that he had become a close friend of the Queen and her husband, King Frederik.

He had been a vice-chair at Kirkbi since 2022 and joined its board of directors in 2020. Chair Thomas Kirk Kristiansen said in a statement that Mr Halbye had been a “close, trusted partner” for the company’s owning family and for Kirkbi’s management.

"It is with great sadness that we received the news of Michael's sudden passing. Our thoughts and care go to Michael's family and loved ones, who are now faced with having to process the unexpected loss of a man who in all facets of life has left a great and positive impression on those around him,” Mr Kristiansen said.

“We will miss Michael as Vice Chairman but first and foremost as a person. May his memory be honored."

Lego trainer Michel Knecht shared an image of a black Lego piece on LinkedIn, with the writing “R.I.P Michael Halbye”.

“The whole Lego family mourns Michael Halbye,” Mr Knecht wrote.

Mr Halbye’s death while skiing in Switzerland came the day after a British man was killed falling off-piste in the Swiss Alps.

The 54-year-old fell was skiing on the 6,800-foot-high Kleine Scheidegg pass in Grindelwald on Friday morning, and was killed after he veered off course and fell into a stream connected to the Rychenbach Falls.