Latvia warns public that ‘unkempt tourists’ might actually be Russian spies

Latvia's intelligence agency has issued a public warning about potential Russian saboteurs and spies operating within the country, disguised as tourists or hikers.

The Defence Intelligence and Security Service (MIDD) released a list of characteristics in its annual report Wednesday, urging citizens to be vigilant amid heightened regional tensions and a series of unexplained incidents.

The MIDD describes these individuals as potentially appearing unkempt, carrying excessive gear, or sporting military haircuts and survival equipment while demonstrating a lack of outdoor skills. They might ask unusual questions of locals, loiter near sensitive sites like military bases or infrastructure, or pose as humanitarian workers. Their presence in remote areas without any apparent interest in nature could also be a red flag.

The agency further advises the public to be wary of individuals carrying specialized medical kits, maps, or radios – items more commonly associated with clandestine operations than recreational activities. This warning comes against a backdrop of increased regional tensions and several incidents of arson and sabotage that Western governments attribute to Russia, though Moscow denies involvement.

The Latvian guidance comes as countries across the region, including new NATO members Sweden and Finland, have been issuing booklets with advice on how to survive war or a natural disaster.

open image in gallery Polish soldier at Poland's border with Russia, in Dabrowka, Poland, on Saturday Nov. 30, 2024 ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Nearby Poland is now preparing its guidelines, while Norway recently published a book with advice on how to survive for one week.

“We live in an increasingly turbulent world,” it says. “Even though in Norway most things generally function as they normally would, we must remain aware that extreme weather, pandemics, accidents, sabotage — and in the worst case acts of war — can impact us.”

MIDD, one of Latvia’s three security services, alongside the State Security Service and the Constitution Protection Bureau, warned that Russian saboteurs might also attempt to incite unrest or assassinate “socially significant individuals.”

Their activities might also be focused on “studying the position of the target country’s society and inciting unrest directed against the existing government.”

The agency cautioned that appearances can deceive.

“The Ukrainian experience shows that Russian special services are able to adapt,” the report says. Not all spies will fit the mold, and suspicions must be judged in context.

It also warns that if a sabotage group is spotted, leave the James Bond heroics to the professionals.

“If you do think you might have spotted a sabotage group on Latvian soil, MIDD does not recommend tackling them yourself," it said. "Instead report your suspicions to the State Police, special services, or the nearest armed forces unit.”

Emma Burrows contributed to this report from Tallinn, Estonia.