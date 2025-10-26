Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
British tourist killed after ‘hotel balcony collapses’ in Lanzarote

Investigators are reportedly examining the maintenance of a balcony railing at a hotel in Costa Teguise following the tragedy

Amy-Clare Martin
Sunday 26 October 2025 11:12 EDT
Comments
Two British men fell from a balcony at a holiday resort in Lanzarote, according to local reports
Two British men fell from a balcony at a holiday resort in Lanzarote, according to local reports (PA)

A British tourist has died and another has been critically injured after plunging 20 feet in a suspected balcony collapse in the Canary Islands.

A 56-year-old man was killed instantly after railings gave way at a hotel in the Lanzarote resort of Costa Teguise, according to local reports.

Another British man, 54, is understood to be in intensive care after the horror fall in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Spanish civil guard is said to have opened an investigation into the maintenance of a railing at the holiday resort.

Officers arrived at the hotel, which has not been identified, at around 1.30am after receiving reports of the fatal fall.

Local police officers from Teguise, officers from the civil guard, and two ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

One holidaymaker died, while the other was taken to the intensive care unit of the Doctor José Molina Orosa hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Foreign Office officials are supporting the families of the two British men.

Costa Teguise, on the east coast of the Spanish island, is Lanzarote’s third largest holiday resort. It is known for its sandy beaches which are popular for water sports.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development office said: “We are providing support to the family of a British man who has died and to the family of a British man who has been injured in Spain.”

Thank you for registering

