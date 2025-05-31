Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Two killed after small plane crashes into German house

Police say a small plane has crashed into the terrace of a residential building in western Germany and two people were killed

Ap Correspondent
Saturday 31 May 2025 08:25 EDT
Firefighters work at the crash site after an airplane crashed into a residential building, in Korschenbroich, Germany, Saturday, May 31, 2025.
Firefighters work at the crash site after an airplane crashed into a residential building, in Korschenbroich, Germany, Saturday, May 31, 2025. (Sascha Rixkens/Einsatzreport Niederrhein/dpa via AP)

Two people have died after a small plane crashed into the terrace of a residential building in western Germany on Saturday.

Local police say the collision happened in Korschenbroich, near the city of Mönchengladbach and the Dutch border.

According to German publication BILD, the pilot was attempting to land minutes away in Mönchengladbach but reportedly experienced mechanical problems mid-air.

The aircraft hit the terrace of the building, with a fire breaking out. Local reports say the collision sparked a large emergency services presence at the scene, with firefighters, police, and rescue teams present.

The property has been left severely damaged by the crash and suffered fire and structural damage. A blaze at the property caused black clouds of smoke to billow into the sky above Korschenbroich on the Lower Rhine.

An investigation into the circumstances of the plane crash is underway, with authorities stating they had no immediate information on the cause of the crash
An investigation into the circumstances of the plane crash is underway, with authorities stating they had no immediate information on the cause of the crash (Sascha Rixkens/Einsatzreport Niederrhein/dpa via AP)

According to the German news agency dpa, police said two people died, with one of the victims likely to be the plane's pilot. A spokesman for the police added it wasn't immediately clear whether the other person had been on the plane or on the ground.

An investigation into the circumstances of the plane crash is underway, with authorities stating they had no immediate information on the cause of the crash.

