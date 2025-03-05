Inside the village where every child is given £250 thanks to one man’s generosity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Before farmer Hinrich Frerichs passed away, he wanted to do something positive for his community.

A resident of the small German village of Karlum, he hit upon the idea of using his inheritance to benefit the next generation. Mr Frerichs stipulated in his will that money from his four flats and investments will go towards this end, local outlet SHZ reported.

Now, that 1.2-million-euro inheritance will provide 300 euros (£250) to every child who lives there.

“This generates around 30,000 euros in income per year, which we can distribute,” the mayor of the village of 220 residents, Werner Richardsen, told BILD.

Residents set up a foundation with three board members and five council members including the mayor, an estate administrator and three residents.

After collaborating with residents, the foundation decided in 2024 that every young person up to and including 18 years old will receive the 300-euro gift.

The only condition is that proposals must be charitable and benefit children and senior citizens.

open image in gallery The village of Karlum, marked in red, is on the northern border with Denmark ( Google Maps )

It comes after reports of increased loneliness for the elderly and a lack of support for young people.

About 34 young people will receive the gift by the end of the year but the foundation will discuss whether they will be able to donate annually, Mayor Richardsen told BILD.

“I'm quite optimistic about that,” the mayor added.

Donations have also been made to a hospital, a hospice, and an association offering support and counselling to elderly and sick people.

"We also support the community bus, which is driven by volunteers. You call them an hour in advance, and they pick up children or senior citizens.”

Projects have been lined up to provide breakfast for senior citizens, summer trips, covered benches and upgrading of a 1.2-kilometre-long path.

“Everyone just calls it the pensioners’ path, but it's used a lot by people of all ages,” the mayor added.

The mayor said he was welcoming proposals from

The foundation is set to meet again in the coming weeks to discuss possible future projects.