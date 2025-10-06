Three climbers killed in avalanche at scenic European alps

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three Croatian climbers were killed after an avalanche struck below the Toska mountain peak in Slovenia's Julian Alps on Sunday, rescuers confirmed on Monday.

The trekkers had gone climbing despite prior weather warnings.

The search for the group began on Sunday, with rescuers finding one body before being forced to suspend the operation due to poor conditions.

A team of 45 rescuers, police, and a helicopter resumed the search on Monday, locating the remaining two climbers at a height of 1,800 metres.

"All three were killed," rescue team leader Miha Arh told a news conference attended by Slovenian and Croatian interior ministers, describing the recovery as "dangerous and difficult for the rescuers."

Mr Arh explained that the helicopter could not take off from the ground due to bad weather, instead launching from a nearby mountain peak on Monday to reach the location, which was revealed by a telephone signal from one of the climbers.

Wet snow and wind probably caused the avalanche, Mr Arh added.

The three climbers were part of a group of Croats from the Adriatic city of Split.

Snow fell on the mountains across Southeastern Europe last week, following a spell of unusually high temperatures.

Interior Minister Bostjan Poklukar urged people not to go to the mountains.

“There has been quite a bit of snow ... and conditions are extremely challenging so I advise against any trip to the mountains, as we do not want to put mountain rescuers and helicopter crews in danger.”