Three climbers killed in avalanche at scenic European alps
Dozens of rescuers, police and a helicopter continued the search on Monday
Three Croatian climbers were killed after an avalanche struck below the Toska mountain peak in Slovenia's Julian Alps on Sunday, rescuers confirmed on Monday.
The trekkers had gone climbing despite prior weather warnings.
The search for the group began on Sunday, with rescuers finding one body before being forced to suspend the operation due to poor conditions.
A team of 45 rescuers, police, and a helicopter resumed the search on Monday, locating the remaining two climbers at a height of 1,800 metres.
"All three were killed," rescue team leader Miha Arh told a news conference attended by Slovenian and Croatian interior ministers, describing the recovery as "dangerous and difficult for the rescuers."
Mr Arh explained that the helicopter could not take off from the ground due to bad weather, instead launching from a nearby mountain peak on Monday to reach the location, which was revealed by a telephone signal from one of the climbers.
Wet snow and wind probably caused the avalanche, Mr Arh added.
The three climbers were part of a group of Croats from the Adriatic city of Split.
Snow fell on the mountains across Southeastern Europe last week, following a spell of unusually high temperatures.
Interior Minister Bostjan Poklukar urged people not to go to the mountains.
“There has been quite a bit of snow ... and conditions are extremely challenging so I advise against any trip to the mountains, as we do not want to put mountain rescuers and helicopter crews in danger.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments