OnlyFans influencer found dead at home in France after father reports her missing

A 21-year-old OnlyFans influencer was found dead in her home in France, two weeks after her father last heard from her.

Juli Luxie had not been answering calls for several days and was reported missing by her father, who described her as feeling “depressed”. Also known as Julie Diablotine, she was found in her apartment in a southern suburb of Paris, Corbeil-Essonnes, last Thursday, along with traces of blood and bottles of nitrous oxide, known as laughing gas.

An investigation has been opened and an autopsy is expected to establish the cause of death, Le Parisien reports. Police do not currently suspect criminal behaviour.

Originally from the Pas-de-Calais region in northern France, Ms Diablotine was usually active on social networks and responsive to friends and family.

The influencer had nearly 40,000 followers on Instagram and was active on paid platforms like OnlyFans.

Police arrived at the apartment around midday and found it locked from the inside. With the support of firefighters, they entered the property where her body was found near the front door.

The news of her death spread quickly online with tributes rolling in from her followers.

Her previous boyfriend, influencer TheKairi78, posted an emotional message on TikTok, which said: “I really loved her. I’ve never loved someone as much as her.”

“We didn’t have time to say goodbye... It’s too hard... I know it’s too late, if I did things differently you might still be here. Rest in peace.”