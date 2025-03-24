Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 100 celebrities and scientists including actors Joanna Lumley, Miriam Margolyes and Pauline McLynn are calling on Brittany Ferries to drop plans to resume live exports of animals.

In a reversal of the company’s 30-year refusal to transport young calves from the UK to Europe, Brittany Ferries has announced it will now carry farm animals on 18-hour ferry journeys from County Wexford in Ireland to Cherbourg in France.

The ferry company says the animals’ health and wellbeing will be protected.

But activists have called for a boycott of the company to try to persuade bosses to change their minds.

open image in gallery Brittany Ferries said all livestock carried on board will be transported in accordance with strict regulatory guidelines, ensuring their health and wellbeing are protected ( PA Archive )

Live exports were banned from Britain last year but are still legal in Europe.

The celebrities – also including TV host Chris Packham, chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, actor Peter Egan and TV doctor Amir Khan – have told Brittany chiefs in an open letter that they are appalled by the “retrograde” and “unconscionable” move.

They warned the decision could undermine the company’s advertising, saying: “We believe this resumption of live animal exports will be detrimental to the ‘unforgettable experience’ Brittany Ferries promises customers in its new campaign…

“People using Brittany Ferries to enjoy their holidays are unlikely to want to be faced with the misery of witnessing lorries crammed with suffering animals as they take their journeys with you.”

The ferry firm, which had won praise for its refusal to carry live animals for the past 30 years, said it would not carry animals for slaughter, but only those for fattening, breeding or dairy farming.

Activists point to evidence showing that animals may suffer extremes of temperature and are often deprived of sufficient rest, food or water during long, uncomfortable journeys, and also experience fear and distress.

open image in gallery Live exports were banned from Britain last year but are still legal in Europe

Peter Stevenson, chief policy adviser at Compassion in World Farming, said: “This decision will expose thousands of animals to tremendous suffering on long journeys.”

He added: “The company’s own customers are likely to be appalled at this decision and will not want to travel with suffering animals.”

Irish Ferries and Stena Line already carry live farm animals from Ireland to France.

A Brittany Ferries spokesperson said: “Brittany Ferries can confirm that the company is planning to transport livestock on board the Cotentin ferry between Rosslare and Cherbourg.

“This decision follows 18 months of close engagement with the Department of Agriculture and relevant authorities to ensure that the highest animal welfare standards are prioritised at every stage of the journey.

“Animal welfare is of paramount importance to Brittany Ferries, the Cotentin has been specifically selected for this service, as it is oriented towards freight transport and equipped to provide the best possible care for animals during transit.

“It is important to note that Brittany Ferries will not transport animals destined for slaughter. All livestock carried on board will be transported in accordance with strict regulatory guidelines, ensuring their health and wellbeing are protected.

“We remain committed to working closely with relevant authorities and our partners to uphold the highest animal welfare standards, reflecting our deep-rooted agricultural heritage and dedication to responsible transport practices.”